Victoria is a beautiful 10-year-old with amazing golden eyes. She is very laid back and would love to find a home with interesting spaces to explore and comfy windows to nap in.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed. Spotter is a handsome 1-year-old coonhound. He is very well behaved and walks nicely on a leash. He’ll be a great companion for some long runs on the Parkway.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of
St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter:
@StJoeFriends