Lyse is 2 years old and just stunning with her golden eyes. She’s curious and social, always needing to see what’s going on in the shelter.
You may adopt this pet for $37.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Red is a gentle 1-year-old male pit bull/hound mix. He’s a sweetheart and can’t wait to find a family that will take him on long walks on the Parkway. He loves attention and cuddling up at night.
You may adopt this pet for $130, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter:
@StJoeFriends