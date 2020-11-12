Muffins is cute as a button. She has some beautiful calico markings. Muffins is a little over 1 year old and came to the shelter as a stray. She loves to greet people and hang out with other kitties on the Catio.
You may adopt this pet for $62.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Charlotte is a 1-year-old black Lab mix. She found herself at the shelter as a stray. She loves to interact with people and give lots of hugs. She would love an active family that will give her daily exercise.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends