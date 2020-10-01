So many stripes. So much personality. LaFonda is 6 months old and ready to play. She’s super curious and can’t wait to have a much bigger space to explore.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Lemonade is a sweet 2-year-old boxer/pitbull mix. She is very well-behaved and knows her basic commands. She loves working on her tricks and of course, treats.
You may adopt this pet for $120, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone number: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends