Meet Begonia. She is a beautiful 9-year-old with a very friendly personality. Begonia loves to hang out and watch what’s going on at the shelter. She would love a comfy place to nap and a family to give her good scratches behind the ears.
You may adopt this pet for $102.50, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
Alpha is a sweet 7-month-old-male Labrador retriever mix. He’s an awesome guy and is hoping to find a new family that will give him lots of love. He’s got a lot of energy and would be a great running companion. Who’s the lucky family that gets to take this sweetheart home?
You may adopt this pet for $25, which includes adoption fees, vaccinations/tests, a microchip and a city license if needed.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue Services shelter is at 701 Lower Lake Road. Please call during shelter hours.
Phone: 816-271-4877
Shelter hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Closed Sunday.
On the web: Click on Friends of the Shelter at www.petforu.com
Find us on Facebook: Search for “Friends of the Animal Shelter of
St. Joseph.”
Follow us on Twitter: @StJoeFriends