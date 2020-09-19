Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) — With precision and boundless energy, a team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up — by hand — a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, a replica of the wooden structures that were consumed in the landmark's devastating April 2019 fire that also toppled its spire.

The demonstration to mark European Heritage Days gave the hundreds of people a first-hand look at the rustic methods used 800 years ago to build the triangular frames in the nave of Notre Dame de Paris.

It also showed that the decision to replicate the cathedral in its original form was the right one, said Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who heads the cathedral's reconstruction.

“It shows … firstly that we made the right choice in choosing to rebuild the carpentry identically, in oak from France,” Georgelin said in an interview. “Secondly, it shows us the ... method by which we will rebuild the framework, truss after truss.”

Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra — a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger.

The Television Academy announced Friday that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged the donation for every Emmy they win.

With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The 72nd Emmy Awards air Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC.

Actor Masterson's lawyer denies and denounces rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, charged with raping three women, made his first appearance Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where his attorney declared his innocence and denounced the charges against him as “politicized.”

Masterson, 44, who has been free on bail since his June arrest, stood in court in a blue suit and face mask next to attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, as the three women sat in the gallery.

Masterson did not enter a plea, but Mesereau said the charges, based on events nearly 20 years old, were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and pressure to prosecute his client as Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces an election.

“There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case,” said Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases. “He is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it.”

Maine Maritime Museum director fired after 14 years

BATH, Maine (AP) — The executive director of the Maine Maritime Museum has been terminated after serving in that role for 14 years, according to statements from the museum and the now-former executive director.

Amy Lent said in a statement Wednesday that she was notified via text message Sept. 10 that she was terminated effective immediately by Laura Burns, chair of the museum’s board of trustees.

Lent said that she had shared her plans to retire and drafted an 18-month plan to work through the pandemic, fill open board seats, and hire a new director.

“I asked for a contract during this period based on the three-year contract I had when I was first hired,” Lent said. “In response they fired me. They refused to discuss their reasons for the decision except that the board believed it was in the museum’s best interest.”

Museum officials responded in a statement Thursday that Lent requested “a lengthy and legally binding financial commitment” that was determined to not be in the museum’s best interests “either financially or organizationally.”

Lent said that the museum requested that she sign an agreement that would require her to say that she resigned and “demanded a full non-disparagement agreement on my part with no reciprocity on the part of the museum trustees.” She said that she refused.