Grant and Lexie announce upcoming wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Don Clark, St. Joseph and Mr. Bob Oak, Kansas City, Missouri, would like to announce the upcoming nuptials of their daughter, Lexie Oak, to Grant Jeffres, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lin Jeffres, Burwell, Nebraska.

The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of St. Pius X High School, KCMO. Lexie received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from UNL in 2017. She is currently employed by Union Pacific Railroad, as a Senior Signal Engineer. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ann Roades and the late Gary D. Roades.

The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of Burwell High School. Grant received a BS in Business Administration from UNL in 2015 and is employed by Hudl, as a Sales Manager.

Their wedding is set for June 12, 2021, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Lincoln, Nebraska. Reception to follow, at the Rococo Theatre.