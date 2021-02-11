Yad Vashem concerned over Polish case against researchers

JERUSALEM | Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial said Thursday it was “deeply disturbed” by the implications of a libel case in Poland in which two prominent Holocaust researchers were ordered to apologize to a woman for allegedly slandering her uncle over his wartime actions.

Lawyers for 81-year-old Filomena Leszczynska argued that the scholars had slandered her late uncle, Edward Malinowski, by suggesting he had helped kill Jews during World War II. The family says he saved Jews during the German occupation of Poland.

Her supporters portray the controversial case as a defense of Polish national pride, while critics say it threatens the future of independent research into the Holocaust at a time when authorities are advancing a nationalist narrative at odds with mainstream scholarship.

In a separate development, the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw criticized the appointment of a former member of a radical right-wring group to a position in the country’s state-run historical institute.

In a statement on the libel case, Yad Vashem stressed the importance of academic freedom and said any attempt to limit it through political or legal pressure was “unacceptable.”

Mexico president warns against false claims of open U.S. doors

MEXICO CITY | Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday many migrants believe the “doors are open” to the United States following the election of President Joe Biden.

López Obrador said that wasn’t true, and urged migrants not to believe traffickers who tell them they could get legal status immediately. He noted that he welcomed Biden’s policy proposal, but that it would take time to be approved and implemented.

“Now, for example, that there is a U.S. immigration policy to regularize the situation of migrants, Mexicans and our Central American brothers, people think that now the doors are open, that President Biden is going to immediately regularize all migrants,” López Obrador said.

“It is not true that everyone can go now to the United States and they will be regularized, that has not been defined yet,” he said. “Our brother migrants should have this information so that they won’t be deceived by human traffickers, who paint a rosy picture.”

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday a “vast majority” of migrants continue to be turned away at the U.S. southern border. Psaki added that Biden is committed to moving away from the Trump administration’s immigration policies but it’s going to take time.

Congo officials confirm 2nd death from Ebola in the east

BENI, Congo | A second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo’s North Kivu province, according to officials.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman who died Wednesday in the health zone of Biena, according to provincial health minister Nzanzu Syalita. He said she had been to the same health post as the first victim.

The health ministry said it has deployed authorities to the Biena and Katwa health zones to trace more than 100 contacts.

Health officials had confirmed a case of Ebola on Sunday in another woman who was from the village of Biena and died in Butembo.

EU urges Ukraine to speed justice reform, battle corruption

BRUSSELS | The European Union on Thursday appealed to Ukraine to make good on long-promised justice and economic reforms and to step up the fight against corruption, as both sides announced a review of a key agreement governing their relations.

After a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Brussels, top EU officials said the country’s government must pursue the pro-democracy reforms even as it struggles to cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that justice reform is the key.

