Rights group says Egypt has

freed 3 of its arrested staffers

CAIRO | Three Egyptian rights workers who were arrested and slapped with terrorism-related charges last month were freed on Thursday after an outcry over the government’s crackdown on one of the last rights groups still operating in the country.

The government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has been relentlessly silencing dissent and clamping down on independent organizations for years, with arrests and restrictions. But the release of the staffers suggested authorities had grown worried over international criticism of the crackdown on the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, or EIPR.

The three members of the group, including its executive director Gasser Abdel-Razek, were arrested in November after it hosted foreign diplomats for 13 Western countries to discuss the human rights situation in Egypt.

They were charged with belonging to a terrorist group and spreading false information.

U.S. to reduce staff at Baghdad embassy amid regional tensions

BAGHDAD | The U.S. is withdrawing some staff from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi and U.S. officials said Thursday, temporarily reducing personnel amid regional security concerns.

U.S. Ambassador Mathew Tueller said the reduction would not affect the mission’s work, adding that he will continue to carry out his duties from the embassy for the “foreseeable future.”

“I will do so with the support of a core team of American diplomats and U.S. advisors to the Iraqi military,” he said in a video statement posted on the U.S. Embassy’s Facebook page on Thursday evening following local reports that the U.S. is withdrawing some Baghdad embassy staff as tensions with Iran and its allies spike.

It was not immediately clear how many personnel were to be withdrawn, nor did Tueller give any reasons.

EU legal advisor says top court should reject Hungary action

BRUSSELS | A senior legal adviser said Thursday that the European Union’s top court should reject Hungary’s attempts to overturn a European Parliament action aimed at holding the country to account for what lawmakers consider to be a breach of the bloc’s values.

Advocate General Michal Bobek recommended that the European Court of Justice “dismiss Hungary’s action as unfounded.” Advocates General routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court, but are followed in most cases.

The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s EU partners to sanction the government in Budapest over concerns about the country’s constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of its judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest, as well as fundamental rights concerns.

The “Article 7” procedure was contained in a resolution that was adopted in a 448-197 vote, while 48 lawmakers abstained. Hungary argued that had the abstentions been taken into account, the vote wouldn’t have achieved the required two-thirds majority.

Montenegro’s parliament approves new, pro-Serb government

PODGORICA, Montenegro | Montenegro’s parliament on Friday voted to approve a new conservative, pro-Serb coalition government, which will succeed a pro-Western party that has ruled the small Balkan nation for almost three decades.

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’ cabinet is dominated by unelected technocrats, and its approval follows more than three months of negotiations with coalition partners after their narrow victory in August parliamentary elections.

Lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament voted 41-28 Friday for the new government, with 12 abstentions.

—From AP reports