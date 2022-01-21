Ngannou, Gane collide in UFC 270 heavyweight title showdown
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Francis Ngannou's path to his UFC heavyweight title was not straight, and it was not short.
The Cameroon-born Frenchman had detours and setbacks while traveling to a place where this vicious, versatile athlete finally developed the mental fortitude and physical precision to become what so many people always figured he would be — a champion.
By comparison, Ciryl Gane is on a rocket to the top.
A decorated Muay Thai fighter who made his mixed martial arts debut less than 3 1/2 years ago, Gane has been much quicker to acquire both the elite MMA skills and the mental toughness necessary to beat the world's best heavyweights.
Ngannou (16-3) defends his title for the first time when two of the most impressive heavyweights in MMA history meet in the main event of UFC 270, the promotion's first pay-per-view show of 2022. Two title fights headline the sold-out show at Honda Center in Anaheim, the biggest stage in MMA-talent-rich Orange County.
In the co-main event, Mexican flyweight champion and probable crowd favorite Brandon Moreno completes his trilogy with Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo. Although their showdown is compelling, they're a supporting act to the big men in the fascinating heavyweight fight headlining the show.
Ngannou and Gane (10-0) are a combined 12-0 since July 2018, and both represent a level of MMA proficiency the sport hasn't really seen in its largest weight class. Many of the UFC's previous heavyweight champions were power punchers who relied on their heavy hands to make up for mediocre skills in other MMA disciplines.
Ngannou has looked even more fearsome than most of those historic greats during his current run of five consecutive knockout victories. He claimed all 16 of his career victories by stoppage, and no opponent has lasted longer than six minutes against Ngannou since he regained his focus and revived his career three years ago.
Gane possesses knockout power, but he combines it with a level of athleticism most previous heavyweight champs could never meet. He excels at everything from basketball and soccer to golf, and his fluid Muay Thai kickboxing skills have made him nearly impossible to hurt in an MMA cage.
The speed and precision of Gane's striking is generally considered the best in the division. To many observers, he looks unbeatable — yet for the past three years, Ngannou has also looked unbeatable.
Ngannou and Gane both began their serious MMA training at MMA Factory Paris under coach Fernand Lopez. Ngannou started several years before Gane, and he was already splitting his training time between Paris and Las Vegas when Gane took up the sport in earnest.
Ngannou claims he was never Gane's proper teammate, even though they sparred repeatedly in 2019. Both agree they were never friends, and they're still not close despite their similar backgrounds in a sport that's still young in Europe.
Gane still trains with Lopez, whose relationship with Ngannou is terribly fractured. Gane and Ngannou say they have nothing personally against each other.
"I don't know where all this friendship stuff came from," Ngannou said. "I think (Gane) agrees."
In another subplot to UFC 270, Ngannou is at odds with the UFC and its president, Dana White, over his contract status and his perceived inactivity.
Ngannou is fighting for just the third time since June 2019, but he claims the UFC hasn't offered quality fights to him. The UFC made its feelings known about Ngannou's willingness to fight by awarding a sketchy interim heavyweight belt to Gane when he stopped Derrick Lewis last August — a mere 4 1/2 months after Ngannou won the title.
Ngannou's departure from the UFC seems unthinkable on some levels, particularly if he defends his title. Yet movement is more attractive than ever in the modern landscape of MMA, and Ngannou can make big money immediately as a boxer — which means Ngannou can take supreme control of his fate with a victory over Gane.
As for Gane himself, the Frenchman gives his interim title all the respect it deserves — and he intends to remove every qualifier when he takes on Ngannou in the Honda Center cage.
"I'm not the champion," Gane said. "I'm not the best guy. I'm not the baddest guy in the world. Today, it's Francis. If I want to be this guy, I must beat Francis."
N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. | Joe Schoen was at the top of the New York Giants' list of candidates when they started their search for a new general manager, and the Buffalo Bills assistant GM never left that spot.
The Giants hired the 42-year-old Schoen as their general manager Friday. It ended a quick but extensive search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview in finding a replacement for Dave Gettleman.
"Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team," Giants co-owner John Mara said. "His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager."
Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City's executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, the other two men who got second interviews.
"Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations," fellow co-owner Steve Tisch said. "We will do whatever it takes to support Joe's vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager."
Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.
Schoen (pronounced Shane) spent the last five seasons as GM Brandon Beane's top assistant. They have rebuilt the Bills, making the playoffs four of five seasons, while winning the last two AFC East titles. Prior to that, Buffalo had a 17-year playoff drought.
His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.
"We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players," Schoen said. "On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games."
The draft should help New York will have the fifth and seventh picks overall.
Beane described Schoen as a dependable, intelligent leader who knows how to listen to the people around him and then make decisions. He also is fun to be around and is a great evaluator of talent. He was part of the group who scouted and eventually picked Josh Allen to be the Bills quarterback.
"Joe is a worker," Beane said in a Zoom call. "You know, there's no magic. There's no magic eyes that any of us have. It's about doing the work, and the New York Giants will never have to worry that Joe didn't invest the right time in evaluating a player, college or pro."
Gettleman, 70, retired on Jan. 10 after posting a 19-46 record in four seasons. This past season was very disappointing, considering the Giants competed for a playoff spot in 2020 before being eliminated on the final night of the regular season. They went 6-10 with a 5-3 mark in the second half. This year ended with six straight losses.
The Giants started interviewing for the general manager's job two days after Gettleman retired. Schoen batted leadoff in both the first and second rounds.
Schoen got a second interview in person at the Giants team headquarters on Tuesday, followed by Poles of the Chiefs on Wednesday and Peters on Thursday.
Schoen has 20 years of scouting and executive experience in the NFL. Before going to Buffalo, he spent most of the previous decade with the Miami Dolphins' front office.
Schoen's first NFL job was as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000. That's where he met Beane and worked until 2007 in other roles.
The Giants have gone through four coaches since 2016, the year Ben McAdoo was hired. He led the Giants to their only playoff berth but he was fired the next year in the midst of a 3-13 season that included the benching of Eli Manning.
Pat Shurmur was hired in 2018 and went 9-23 before being fired after two seasons. The trend continued under Judge, a former New England special teams coordinator.
Schoen will be the team's fifth general manager since 1979, when Hall of Famer George Young started the process of turning around the stumbling franchise. He led the Giants to eight playoff berths and two Super Bowl titles before leaving in 1998 to join the NFL front office. Ernie Accorsi ran the club from 1998-06, hiring coach Tom Coughlin in 2004 and laying the groundwork for two more titles. Jerry Reese got the job in 2007 and combined with Coughlin to win Super Bowls after the '07 and '11 seasons. Gettleman was hired after McAdoo and Reese were fired in December 2017 following the debacle of benching Manning.
Number of early NFL draft entrants hits nine-year low at 73
The NFL announced Friday that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years.
All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.
Mississippi's Matt Corral is one of only two quarterbacks on the list, and a contender to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.
Alabama, which lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game, also had four underclassmen granted special eligibility for the draft, including All-America receiver Jameson Williams, who tore a ligament in his left knee in the championship game.
Fellow Crimson Tide receiver John Metchie, who injured his knee in the Southeastern Conference championship game, has also declared for the draft, along with Alabama tackle Evan Neal and linebacker Christian Harris.
Neal is expected to be one of the first offensive lineman drafted and a potential top-10 selection.
The number of players granted special eligibility was down from 98 in 2021 and 99 in 2020. A record 106 juniors entered the draft without completing degrees in 2018.
Before this year, the only time since 2014 the number of underclassmen entering the NFL draft with special eligibility fell below 95 was 2015 when the number was 74.
Another 27 players, including quarterbacks Sam Howell of North Carolina and Carson Strong of Nevada and Oregon All-America defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, are entering this season's draft with eligibility remaining after finishing their degrees and notifying the NFL.
Thibodeaux was expected to be in contention to be the first overall selection in this year's draft, though injuries limited him to 11 games.
The total number of players entering the draft early (100) is down from 128 last season.
