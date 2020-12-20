NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021

Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup.

The league's Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players' Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.

"It'll be exciting to get going again," San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said on a video call. "It's been a challenging year and journey."

Team Thomas wins PNC as Woods celebrates memory with his son

ORLANDO, Fla. | Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods traded text messages on the eve of the final round at the PNC Championship, their teams tied for the lead and in contention. Neither mentioned winning.

This was about Woods getting to play alongside 11-year-old son Charlie, watching him twirl the club after a good drive and yes, even deliver a fist pump in his red shirt on Sunday. For Thomas, it was about competing with his father Mike, a longtime club professional in Kentucky and the only coach he's ever had.

Team Thomas birdied the opening seven holes and the father delivered a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that gave them a 15-under 57 in the scramble format and a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh and son Qass.

They won the Willie Park Trophy. It only felt like the other 19 teams won a participation trophy.

"Memories we'll have for our entire lives," Woods said after he and Charlie posted another 62 to finish seventh. "He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. I didn't when I was with my dad. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more."

Gobert signs $205 million, five-year extension with Jazz

Rudy Gobert arrived in Utah seven years ago as a relative unknown, without a lot of fanfare and with some serious questions about his potential.

Those days are long forgotten.

Gobert has signed a contract extension with the Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early.

"Rudy's competitiveness and will to win have been instrumental in watching how he has grown and evolved into an elite player in our league," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He is dedicated to his teammates and to winning here in Utah."

Kyle Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. | Florida tight end Kyle Pitts first talked to coach Dan Mullen about turning pro and leaving the program to prepare for the NFL draft two weeks ago, following his latest injury this season.

Mullen convinced his best player to stick around for the Southeastern Conference championship game and maybe the College Football Playoff.

Once the 10th-ranked Gators were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Pitts wasted little time opting out. He announced his decision on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after Florida lost to top-ranked Alabama 52-46 in the SEC title game in Atlanta and before Mullen's team learned it was headed to the Cotton Bowl to play No. 8 Oklahoma.

"It was something we discussed about where he was at, his future and we talked about the opportunity go play in the SEC championship game," Mullen said. "And he worked his tail off to get cleared to go play in that game. He said, 'Coach, I'm not sure what I'll do after that depending on where we go and what the situation's going to be.'"

Mullen supported Pitts' decision.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide. He's widely expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft.