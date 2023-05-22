Rick Hummel, esteemed St Louis-based baseball writer, dies at 77
ST. LOUIS | Rick Hummel, an esteemed writer who covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball for five decades for the Post-Dispatch until his retirement last year, has died. He was 77.
Hummel died in his sleep at his St. Louis-area home early Saturday after a short, aggressive illness, the Post-Dispatch said Monday.
“St Louis lost a legend in Rick Hummel,” Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said on Twitter. “Always fair. Always in a good mood. Always wearing some kind of goofy hat and mismatched pants that made me smile. The respect and trust he earned from players is a rare thing in our world. ... Still taking hand written notes that are impossible to read, and never misquoting. Still looking for the best in people and writing the truth."
Hummel was nicknamed “The Commish” for running an American Professional Baseball Association board game football league with colleagues, and the moniker became so widespread throughout baseball that even baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Bud Selig called Hummel by the label.
“Rick Hummel was one of the best and most respected baseball writers of his or any era,” Manfred said.
Selig knew Hummel dating to Selig's time as Milwaukee Brewers owner.
“Baseball will miss Rick," Selig said, "not only because he was one of the greatest baseball writers of our time, but because he was a wonderful friend, adviser, and clearly a great source of baseball knowledge to so many of us within the game for the last 50 years."
Hummel was born on Feb. 25, 1946, in Quincy, Illinois. He attended Quincy High School, Quincy College and the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, receiving a journalism degree in 1968.
He worked for the Colorado Springs Free Press/Sun while also serving in the U.S. Army and was hired in 1971 by Bob Broeg, the celebrated former Cardinals beat writer who was sports editor of the Post-Dispatch.
Hummel first started covering baseball in 1973 and was subbing for baseball writer Neal Russo on a trip to Cincinnati when he covered Tom Seaver’s no-hitter on June 16, 1978. Hummel took over as Cardinals beat writer through 2002, then served two decades as the paper's national baseball writer.
“The 51-year ride, except for a couple of broken windows, has been a smooth one,” Hummel wrote in a farewell column in the Post-Dispatch last November. “I got to cover countless Cardinals playoffs, including three World Series champions, 35 World Series and the past 42 All-Star games, starting and ending in Dodger Stadium. There was the Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa home run chase of 1998 and `Whiteyball’ in the mid-1980s when Whitey Herzog’s Cardinals played a different game than any other club in baseball.”
“It is possible, perhaps probable, that I had more bylined articles in the Post-Dispatch — certainly in the sports section — than anyone else who ever has worked there. And, of that, I’m proud.”
Since retiring, he had written several baseball stories during spring training and early this season for The Associated Press.
“I was dragged into the 21st century kicking and screaming,” Hummel wrote last year. “When I broke in here, the newsroom was typewriters, pneumatic tubes and editors yelling, `Copy!’”
Hummel was the 2006 winner of the Hall of Fame's J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, which in 2021 was renamed the Baseball Writers' Association of America Career Excellence Award.
He was selected Missouri Sportswriter of the Year four times by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, was BBWAA president in 1994, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. The Cardinals named their media area the Bob Broeg-Rick Hummel Press Box.
He wrote “Tom Seaver’s Scouting Notebook” with Tom Seaver and Bob Nightengale, “The Commish and the Cardinals: The Most Memorable Games, as Covered by Hall of Famer Rick Hummel for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch," “One Last Strike: Fifty Years in Baseball, Ten and a Half Games Back, and One Final Championship Season” with Tony La Russa and “Get Up, Baby!: My Seven Decades With the St. Louis Cardinals” with Mike Shannon.
Hummel is survived by his wife, Melissa; three children from previous marriages: son Scott Hummel and daughters Christy and Lauren; step-daughter Camilla Grone; and five grandchildren.
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.
Anthony, who was not in the NBA this season, retires as the No. 9 scorer in league history.
Only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal scored more than Anthony — who finishes his career with 28,289 points.
“Now the time has come for me to say good-bye ... to the game that gave me purpose and pride,” Anthony said in a videotaped message announcing his decision — one he called “bittersweet.”
Anthony's legacy has long been secure: He ends his playing days after being selected as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 10-time All-Star, a past scoring champion and a six-time All-NBA selection.
And while he never got to the NBA Finals — he only played in the conference finals once, with Denver against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 — Anthony also knew what it was like to be a champion.
He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2003 Final Four when he led Syracuse to the national championship, and he helped USA Basketball win Olympic gold three times — at Beijing in 2008, at London in 2012 and at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Anthony has played in 31 games in four appearances at the Olympics, the most of any U.S. men’s player ever. Anthony’s 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 games is a USA Basketball men’s record at an Olympics, as are his 10 3-pointers from that game and his 13-for-13 effort from the foul line against Argentina in 2008.
“Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame.”
Anthony will remain part of international basketball for at least a few more months; Anthony is one of the ambassadors to the Basketball World Cup, FIBA's biggest event, which will be held this summer in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.
“I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on the court and a dream of something more,” Anthony said. “But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”
Anthony was drafted No. 3 overall by Denver in 2003, part of the star-studded class that included James at No. 1, Hall of Famer Chris Bosh at No. 4, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade -- he gets officially enshrined this summer — at No. 5.
Anthony will join them at the Hall of Fame before long. He averaged 22.5 points in his 19 seasons, spending the bulk of those years with Denver and the New York Knicks. Anthony has long raved about his time with the Knicks, and what it was like playing at Madison Square Garden, especially as a kid who was born in Brooklyn.
“The Garden,” Anthony said in 2014. “They call it The Mecca for a reason.”
Anthony also played for Portland, Oklahoma City, Houston and ended his career with the Lakers last season. He went unsigned this year, and now his retirement is official.
He said in his retirement address that he's looking forward to watching the development of his son Kiyan, a highly rated high school shooting guard.
“People ask what I believe my legacy is,” Anthony said. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son ... I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”
Alcaraz jumps Djokovic, returns to No. 1 in ATP rankings; Medvedev No. 2; Swiatek leads WTA
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, earning the top seeding at the French Open, and Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year's second Grand Slam tournament.
Djokovic's loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3. That means he and Alcaraz could end up in the same half of the Roland Garros bracket and be set up for a potential semifinal showdown, depending on what happens in Thursday's draw in Paris.
The French Open, which begins on Sunday, will mark the first chance to be seeded No. 1 at a major tournament for Alcaraz, a Spaniard who turned 20 this month. He is 30-3 with four titles in 2023.
Alcaraz ascended to the ATP's top spot for the first time by winning the U.S. Open last September and, at 19, became the youngest man to finish a year there. But a leg injury kept him out of the Australian Open in January, when Djokovic won the title for his 22nd at a Slam event, tying Rafael Nadal for the men's record.
Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone — man or woman — in the history of the sport's computerized rankings.
Iga Swiatek, the defending champion in Paris, remained at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, which she has led for more than a year, followed by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion.
Swiatek stopped playing in the third set of her quarterfinal in Rome against reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a hurt right thigh. Swiatek said afterward the problem “shouldn’t be anything serious.”
Rybakina's trophy at the Italian Open allowed her to jump two places to a career-best No. 4 on Monday. She is not higher than that because her title at the All England Club did not come with the benefit of any rankings boost after both the WTA and ATP withheld all points that would have been earned there last year to protest a ban on Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine.
Jessica Pegula remained at No. 3 on Monday, with WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia at No. 5 and 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff at No. 6.
Casper Ruud, last year's runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and to Alcaraz at the U.S. Open, stayed at No. 4 in the ATP rankings, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas at No. 5 and Holger Rune at a career-best No. 6. Rune eliminated Djokovic in Rome before losing to Medvedev in the final there on Sunday.
That marked Medvedev's 20th career ATP title — and first on clay courts.
Nadal, who has 14 of his 22 major trophies at Roland Garros, announced last week he would be sitting out the French Open with a lingering left hip flexor injury. He has never missed that tournament since making his debut there in 2005.
French tennis player Hugo Gaston's unsportsmanlike conduct draws $155K fine; tops his 2023 earnings
LONDON | French tennis player Hugo Gaston was fined 144,000 euros (about $155,000) by the ATP Tour — more than he’s collected in prize money so far in 2023 — for pulling a ball out of his pocket and throwing it on the court during a point in an attempt to get a do-over, his fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation this season.
The tour announced its ruling on Monday, saying that Gaston’s appeal of the punishment got it reduced by half, to 72,000 euros (about $77,500), as long as he meets certain conditions, including no additional violations during a probationary period of a year.
The ATP said unsportsmanlike conduct fines “increase by 100% with each consecutive violation in the same season.”
Gaston has made a little more than $120,000 in prize money this year while going 2-5 on tour. He is a 22-year-old left-hander who has been ranked as high as 58th and is currently 108th.
The fine was prompted by Gaston’s attempt to get the chair umpire to call off a point and replay it during his 6-3, 6-3 loss to Borna Coric in the second round of the Madrid Open on April 28.
Last week, the French Tennis Federation awarded Gaston a wild-card entry into the French Open, which begins on Sunday. The best Grand Slam showing of his career came at Roland Garros in 2020, when he reached the fourth round there. He made it to the third round in Paris a year ago.
French Open offers players protection against online harassment
PARIS | French Open organizers are giving all players access to an online tool meant to protect them from cyberbullying and harassment on social media.
The French tennis federation said Monday the technology developed by a French company will be made available to all players taking part in this year's clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The software uses artificial intelligence to filter comments posted to social media accounts and block those that are deemed toxic or abusive.
It said the tool "aims to preserve the players, their mental health, the values of sport and tennis and to banish people who come to spread their aggression and hatred on social networks.”
“Tennis being one of the sports most affected by this scourge, athletes can thus be victims in a direct or indirect way,” the federation added.
Players and tennis officials can opt to connect their social networks to the technology, developed by the Bodyguard.ai company, before the tournament and keep it in place for at least one week after it ends. Play in the main draw begins May 28 at Roland Garros.
“This way, they won’t receive any derogatory comments,” the French federation said. “It is an AI that performs moderation in real time. The comment is analyzed in less than 200 milliseconds. A team of linguists creates word structures to update the technology in real time from what is posted on social networks to generate a contextual analysis. The goal is to ensure that nothing is missed, while making sure that nothing is censored.”
The different platforms monitored are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord.
“The mental health of players is a priority issue for the French Open," French federation director Caroline Flaissier said. “There is no place for any form of violence in our tournament.”
