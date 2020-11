Upcoming ESPN documentary examines Woods and racial identity

A look at Tiger Woods through the prisms of race and identity will be the subject of an of an ESPN documentary debuting later this month.

“Tiger Woods: America’s Son” will premiere on Nov. 29. The one-hour documentary explores the significance of Woods becoming the first Black golfer to win a major championship at the Masters in 1997 and how it changed perceptions of him across racial and ethnic lines.

The documentary is the latest project from ESPN’s The Undefeated, which explores the intersection of sports, race and culture. TheUndefeated.com launched in May 2016 to provide reporting and analysis centered on Black athletes as well as issues outside sports.

Director and producer Lauren Stowell said the original idea of the Woods documentary was to examine how his Masters victory impacted generations of past Black golfers before it morphed into a larger examination of Woods’ own history with racial identity.

Stowell, a three-time Sports Emmy Award winner, also comes from a multiracial family. She said she could relate to Woods, whose father was Black and whose mother is Asian, trying to honor all sides of his family’s heritage.

“I think it’s an important time right now for this to air because I think it makes us kind of question what is it that makes us uniquely American,” Stowell said. “We see how polarized and divided we’ve become in many ways but it’s also an opportunity right now to become unified. And maybe the complex questions that we’re raising with this documentary might start some conversations. Is there one, you know, uniquely Black experience in America?”

Woods views about his racial identity have always been complex. He said during an interview on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” after his Masters victory that he checked both African-American and Asian on a form at school to describe his background.

He also said on that show that he described himself as “Cablinasian” — a mix of Caucasian, Black, Indian and Asian.

Those comments drew some backlash from Black golfers who came before Woods who thought he was trying to distance himself from the Black community.

“We know race is not science, it’s self-identity. I think that both how the outside world looked at Tiger and how he looked at himself, those those two things Lauren does a tremendous job of bringing together,” said Kevin Merida, The Undefeated’s senior vice president and editor. “It’s not an argumentative film. If anything, I think it will open some eyes. He does have a relationship to his race, but it may not be the same kind of relationship that some people want. All of this is tackled really thoughtfully.”

Stowell and ESPN made attempts to interview Woods for the documentary but were not successful. It does include interviews of Woods and his parents from earlier in his career as well as longtime Woods friend Mark O’Meara, former coach Butch Harmon and Lee Elder, who was the first Black player invited to compete in the Masters.

Stowell said if she had interviewed Woods, she would have liked to know more about the role Woods’ mother has had on his views and his thought process in coming up with Cablinasian.

She added: “I think it was a bold statement. But since then, what is important for him? How does he want to be identified?”

Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak

The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.

It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in a statement. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.”

“As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana (on Nov. 28) will begin immediately.”

Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations Nov. 21 and are next scheduled to face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28.

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

SAN FRANCISCO | Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the team said Thursday.

The team said in a tweet that an MRI performed in Los Angeles had confirmed the injury.

Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. General manager Bob Myers had said athletic trainers would head to Southern California to accompany Thompson as he got his test.

The injury could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season as they struggled without Thompson and at times without Stephen Curry, who was nursing a broken left hand that sidelined him for more than four months.

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Myers said Thompson’s injury had Golden State considering altering its draft decisions Wednesday night but the Warriors stuck with their plan to select Memphis center James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall selection.

