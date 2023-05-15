Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS | The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreement with Bally's and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a potential stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.
Bally's Corp. made the announcement Monday for a 30,000-seat stadium on the 35-acre site. The project is expected to cost about $1.5 billion, and the A's are asking for nearly $400 million in public support from the Nevada Legislature, which could vote on a proposal this week.
The A’s previously previously signed an agreement to build a stadium also on Tropicana Avenue but on the other side of Interstate 15 that runs alongside the Strip. They were expected to ask the Legislature for $500 million in public funds for the 49-acre site that would have included much more than a stadium.
The new agreement is a scaled-down proposal but the location is in closer walking distance for fans who are staying in hotels on the south end of the Strip.“We are excited about the potential to bring Major League Baseball to this iconic location," A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement. "We are thrilled to work alongside Bally’s and GLPI, and look forward to finalizing plans to bring the Athletics to Southern Nevada.”
Kaval has said he hopes to break ground on a new ballpark next year and open the venue in time for the 2027 season. The A's have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024, and they could play the 2025 and '26 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate Aviators.
The Tropicana opened in 1957 and in its heyday drew such A-listers as Sammy Davis Jr. Now the Trop is overshadowed by nearby megaresorts such as the MGM Grand, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay, and soon it likely will meet the fate of so many other historic Las Vegas hotels that are no longer around.
“We are honored to have been selected to partner with the Oakland Athletics on this monumental step in helping to bring Major League Baseball to the great city of Las Vegas, and to be a part of the once-in-a-generation opportunity of having a professional baseball team located within a short walk of the Las Vegas Strip," Bally's President George Papanier said in a statement. "The Tropicana has been a landmark of Las Vegas for generations, and this development will enhance this iconic site for generations to come.”
The A’s had been looking for a new home for years to replace the outdated and run-down Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. It is averaging less than 9,500 fans at home this season, by far the lowest among the 30 teams.
The team had been in negotiations with the city of Oakland to build a stadium on the waterfront but switched the focus entirely to Las Vegas last month. The A's exclusive negotiating rights deal with the Port of Oakland for the Howard Terminal site expired last Friday, allowing the port to negotiate with other parties interested in using the downtown site.
On Friday, the A’s also reached a deal with the Culinary Union, a politically powerful Nevada union that represents more than 60,000 workers mostly in the Las Vegas area, which guarantees that A’s workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts.
“We hope there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world,” Culinary Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said in a statement.
Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier in early loss at Italian Open
ROME | Carlos Alcaraz didn’t see this one coming. How could he have?
About to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, Alcaraz was pretty much pushed off the court at the Italian Open by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the third round on Monday.
Alcaraz suffered his earliest defeat since October.
He'd won 30 of 32 matches this year and was on a 12-match winning streak on clay after consecutive titles in Barcelona and Madrid. He secured a return to the top spot next week by winning his opening match in Rome. But he was caught off guard by how Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the court, including drop shots that Alcaraz had no answer for.
“I just didn’t feel comfortable. He made me feel uncomfortable on court,” Alcaraz said. “He was aggressive all the time. He was playing inside the baseline all the time. It was tough for me to get into the match, into the rally. I made a lot of mistakes that I usually don’t make too much.”
The result means Alcaraz will go into the French Open — which starts in less than two weeks and where he will be the top seed — coming off a dispiriting defeat.
Making matters even more surprising was that this is the first time Marozsan is playing in the main draw of an ATP tournament.
“He surprise(d) me a lot. His level was really, really high,” Alcaraz said. “I’m sure he’s going to break the top 100 very, very soon.”
Marozsan posted his first victories over top-100 players in the first two rounds when he beat No. 67 Corentin Moutet and 32nd-seeded Jiri Lehecka.
“Everything was perfect today: The crowd, the weather, the court,” Marozsan said after stunning the packed stadium on Campo Centrale.
“I just try to do something special or winning a few games or maybe a set or something like this, and I just beat the world No. 1 — he’s our best in the sport."
Alcaraz led 4-1 in the tiebreaker but Marozsan won six straight points to close it out.
“It’s amazing. I don’t know what happened during the points," Marozsan said. "I just try to hit back every ball and try to do my best.”
Late in the second set, Alcaraz tried firing himself up by yelling “Vamos” every time he won a significant point. But Marozsan just kept coming, unleashing an 82 mph (132 kph) backhand winner up the line to conclude one point and winning several close exchanges at the net.
By the end, Marozan had twice as many winners as Alcaraz, 24 to 12, and far fewer unforced errors, 13 to 24.
“I couldn’t follow his level," Alcaraz said. "He was at the same level the whole match. That is very, very difficult. He deserves the win. If he plays at that level, he’s going to surprise more than one (player).”
Marozsan will next face Borna Coric, who continued his solid form on clay by beating Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (3), 6-1. At the Madrid Open last week, Coric reached the semifinals before losing to Alcaraz.
Also, Monte Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (8), 6-3 and will next play German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, who beat former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Daniil Medvedev, who hadn't won a match in three previous appearances at the Foro Italico, advanced by rallying past Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
“I’m playing my best tennis on clay now,” Medvedev said.
In women’s action, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals and will next face two-time defending Rome champion Iga Swiatek or Donna Vekic, who played late.
Also, Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine rallied past 2016 runner-up Madison Keys 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
A few late men's matches were suspended until Tuesday due to rain.
Lorenzo Musetti was up 5-7, 6-4, 2-1 and a break against Frances Tiafoe. Stefanos Tsitsipas won the first set against Lorenzo Sonego 6-3; and Alexander Zverev was leading J.J. Wolf 6-4, 3-3.
Mother of Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw dies; he plans to pitch Tuesday
LOS ANGELES | The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died.
Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood that his charity foundation supported.
Her age and cause of death were not immediately available.
Kershaw's parents divorced when he was 10 and he was raised by his mother in the Dallas suburbs. His father, Christopher Kershaw, died in 2013.
“Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice,” Ellen Kershaw said at the dedication.
“One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay.”
Ellen Kershaw added, “She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today.”
Kershaw and his wife have four children. He played catch with two of them on the field Sunday before the game.
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw would make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Twins.
“I’m sure this is a a day that he has a heavy heart,” Roberts said on Mother's Day. “When you're dealing with the passing of a parent, that's up there as tough as it gets.”
Roberts said the 35-year-old pitcher may take bereavement leave after his start.
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive
DENVER | Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos.
Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery.
“Overall, he’s fine,” Colorado manager Bud Black said before Sunday's game. “I think the feeling is that it could have been worse.”
Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
Feltner was hurt in the second inning when Castellanos hit a slider 92.7 mph back at the mound. The ball hit Feltner on the back right side of his head, and he fell to the ground. He lay on his stomach as two members of the Rockies athletic training staff aided him. He was able to get on his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of the two trainers.
Black said Feltner was “still fairly lucid” and was texting with his teammates, his parents, team medical staff and the manager on Saturday. Black said he thinks Feltner will be back with the team on Monday or Tuesday.
“He just needs time to let the fractures heal and the concussion to diminish,” Black said. “From everything that I’ve been told here this morning, things are looking up.”
Feltner is 2-3 with a 5.86 ERA.
Right-hander Riley Pint was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where the 25-year-old reliever has a 7.41 ERA in 13 appearances this season.
“At some point, we’re going to need a starter for Ryan’s spot,” Black said. “We’ll go through that process this week.”
Hendrick driver Bowman unsure when he'll return from back injury
DARLINGTON, S.C. | Alex Bowman is unsure when he can return to the track after fracturing his vertebrae in a short-track accident last month.
The Hendrick Motorsports racer has missed the past three events, including Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Bowman came to the track to reconnect with the team and gave an update on his health and what's ahead.
“Every day is a little different,” Bowman said. “I feel way better than I did two weeks ago.”
He'll return to the doctor Wednesday for more X-rays on the injury. Even with a good prognosis, Bowman doesn't know when he'll be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet again.
“We'll see how it's feeling and kind of go from there,” he said.
The initial diagnosis call was for Bowman to miss three to four races. He has six top-10 finishes in his 10 races so far.
Bowman is second Hendrick driver to miss time this season for an off-the-track activity. Past champion Chase Elliott missed six races this season after breaking his leg snowboarding. Elliott has run the past four races, his best finish a seventh place last week at Kansas.
Josh Berry has run eight races for Henrick, five for Elliott and the past three for Bowman. Berry finished 30th.
“I would like him to be right when he gets back in the car,” No. 48 owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday after Bowman's teammate William Byron won at Darlington.
“He's got to get in and out of the car, get the belts on him, see how he responds,” Hendrick said. “That's a terrible injury and if you come back too early, it can mess you up for the whole year.”
Bowman said the injury hurts most often when he coughs, sneezes or laughs, anything when his body's vibrations impact the injured area.
He returned to the gym for modified workouts last week. Bowman believes he could sit without too much discomfort in the car's driver's seat, but believes the jarring, up-and-down jack movements would be painful.
Bowman has hated missing races, but has no one to blame other than himself. “It's pretty self-inflicted,” he acknowledged on the steps of the No. 48 hauler. “It was my choice to go sprint-car racing and I knew what I was signing up for.”
Bowman wasn't sure what to expect from Hendrick Motorsports leadership, particularly after dealing with Elliott's snowboarding accident. But he said the team and his sponsors have been supportive of him since the accident.
Bowman, who was hurt on his 30th birthday last month, believes at some point, he'll go back to sprint-car racing, but is mindful that missing time in the Cup Series is not in his or his team's best interest. Bowman missed five NASCAR races in 2022 because of a concussion sustained in an accident last fall at Texas Motor Speedway.
Bowman is hopeful that once he’s given clearance to drive, he can keep himself in playoff position. He and his team are 15th in points in chasing a spot in the 16-driver playoffs. He’s watched racers such as Kyle Busch and others overcome in-season injuries to make the postseason.
Bowmen feels fortunate his injury was not more serious. He recalled the accident, remembering how he rolled several times before landing hard and hearing the crack of a back like a person might in a chiropractor's treatment.
“I don't think I'll ever go back to a chiropractor after hearing that sound,” he said. “Other than that, I've crashed a race car, I've done it before, I'll do it again.”
