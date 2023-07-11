Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused in bank robbery and suspected in many more across central U.S.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A rabid Kansas City Chiefs fan known on Twitter as “ChiefsAholic” is accused of robbing a bank in Iowa, and federal authorities suspect he's responsible for bank and credit union robberies throughout the central U.S.
Federal prosecutors on Monday announced that 28-year-old Xaviar Michael Babudar of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged with one count of bank theft and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. It wasn't immediately clear if Babudar had an attorney.
Babudar had a strong following on social media and often wore a full-body wolf costume to games. His Twitter handle has been taken down.
He was charged in December with robbing a credit union in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February but prosecutors said he removed an ankle monitor and fled until his arrest Friday near Sacramento, California.
An affidavit accuses Babudar of a robbery that netted nearly $70,000 from the Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, in March 2022. He's suspected in many other robberies and could face additional charges, prosecutors said.
The affidavit said Babudar traveled the Midwest and robbed banks and credit unions in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa and Tennessee, laundering the robbery proceeds through casinos and bank accounts. He's also suspected in two attempted credit union robberies in Minnesota.
An FBI investigation determined that Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips at casinos in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois between April 2022 and December 2022, the affidavit said.
For first time, every player at the Women's World Cup will be paid at least $30K
A group of players across the globe asked FIFA late last year to increase the prize money for this summer's Women's World Cup. There had been pleas from the women to boost those funds before, but this time it was different.
The players not only wanted a prize pool equal with the men's World Cup, they also sought a guarantee that a percentage of the prize money would go directly to the players themselves.
While it wasn't true equity with the men's World Cup, FIFA indeed raised the prize pool for the women's tournament by more than three times that of the 2019 event in France.
But more than that, soccer's governing body agreed in June that a chunk of those funds should be paid straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000, with the amount increasing the further along that teams progress in the tournament. The 23 players in the title-winning squad will each get $270,000.
That's significant for many of the players, who in some cases don't have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players was $14,000 a year.
And not only that, the conditions the players will experience on the ground in Australia and New Zealand — such as travel and accommodations — are now equitable to those provided the men.
“We still have a ways to go, but having them direct the payments to players is huge — it's a life-changing thing for many of these players entering the tournament. Coming away with each player making $30,000 is huge because usually that money goes to federations and those players don't see any, or much of that money,” U.S. forward Alex Morgan said.
A $152 million fund was set for the first 32-team Women's World Cup. The total covers prize money, team preparation and payments to players’ clubs. That's a big boost from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, which had a $40 million fund, with $30 million in prize money.
In contrast, the prize money pool for the men’s World Cup last year in Qatar was $440 million. The nations that got knocked out after the group stage made $9 million apiece.
FIFPRO, the global players union, backed the effort by 150 players from 25 nations — including the United States, Japan and Germany — to push FIFA for more equitable terms. The result was a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino dated Oct. 19, 2022. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter.
“It’s really positive that we have shown them (the players) what’s possible through their collective voice — through their collective action and the solidarity that they have between each other — and this really intrinsic, inherent drive to want to push the women’s game forward and create sustainable models for themselves and for the industry more broadly,” said Sarah Gregorius, FIFPRO’s director global policy and strategic relations for women’s soccer.
“It just shows what happens when players come together united behind very clear principles for change for themselves, but also a legacy for players to come,” she added.
Earlier this year, Infantino said that the ultimate goal is equity between the men's and women's games by the 2026 Men's World Cup and the 2027 women's edition.
The U.S. bargained for equal pay with their male counterparts in a groundbreaking agreement reached last year that will split tournament winnings equally among all players. But the United States is the only country that has such an arrangement.
For many teams at the World Cup, that kind of equality isn't realistic. So the $30,000 can mean a college education, even a down payment on a home. And for those who aren't paid well — or at all — by their clubs, it can mean a chance to play without having another job.
“That is a lot of money, and it can be used for a lot of things. I know definitely a lot of my teammates are happy for that money. I'm definitely happy for that money,” said Michelle Alozie, who plays for Nigeria and the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League.
The prize money pool trickles down to all participating teams. The 16 nations that exit the group stage will get a total of $2.25 apiece million from FIFA -- $690,000 to share among the players and $1,560,000 for the federation.
FIFA will pay $10.5 million to the title-winning nation. The majority of that, $6.21 million, will be distributed among the players with the remaining $4.29 million going to the federation.
In addition to helping pay the players, the teams and federations that haven’t often seen the big stage will benefit, too. Each team is receiving nearly $1 million in preparation funds.
“It means a lot to every player stepping into that tournament because it really means that the women's game has finally taken the steps that we've been fighting for," U.S. defender Crystal Dunn said. “We're playing for federations to do better by their players. And I think this prize money is a testament to all of our fights — the collective fight.
"When we step on to the field, yes, we are opponents, but at the end of the day we're all fighting for this game to grow, and for everybody.”
Mikala Jones, Hawaii surfer known for filming inside waves, dies in surfing accident
HONOLULU | Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.
Jones had gone out into the ocean Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, said his father, dentist Dr. John Jones. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs.
“He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible,” his father said in a phone interview from his Honolulu office on Monday.
Jones' Instagram account shows stunning images of waves curling around him from above while he crouches on his board. In some shots, a sunset or sunrise is visible through the curved wave opening in front of him.
Surf photographer Woody Woodworth, who said Jones took the best overall surf photo he'd ever seen, said cuts from surfboard fins are common. Some surfers like to keep their fins sharp because they believe doing so will help them ride waves more precisely — but a fin can be like an axe or a cleaver when combined with a wave's power, he said.
“All the fins that I see are certainly sharp enough with the force of a wave, and pointy enough with the force of the wave, that slicing into somebody’s leg would be very easy,” Woodworth said.
The elder Jones took photos for surfing magazines starting in the 1970s, but mostly shot from the beach or snapped pictures of other people in the water. Not his son.
“He was interested in taking pictures while he’s surfing of himself and the wave,” he said.
Born in Kailua, Hawaii, Jones started surfing at about seven or eight years old and began competing in the 12-and-under “menehune” age group a few years later. He won two national championships as an amateur.
Later, he took on sponsors and traveled to surf spots in Tahiti, Fiji, South Africa and the Galapagos Islands. Photographers would shoot images of him and other surfers on the waves which would appear in photo spreads in surf magazines. Manufacturers of surf clothing and gear featured them in their advertisements.
In the 1990s, Jones began to experiment with taking first-person images of himself on the the water. Jones attached a camera to fabric fastener on his board and then held the camera under his chin while paddling out to waves lying on his stomach. He'd grab the camera upon standing and hold it behind himself to take pictures.
He began to use a GoPro after the lightweight cameras were invented and was eventually sponsored by the company. He used software to stitch together images from multiple GoPro cameras for 360-degree views.
Woodworth singled out one photo in particular for praise, calling it “beyond spectacular.” The shot, which was featured on the cover of The Surfer's Journal, shows Jones in a wave tube with his left arm outstretched. Jones faces the wall of the wave which reflects both the sunlight shining into the barrel and Jones himself.
“It’s 10 points on the surfing and 10 points on the photography technically and 10 points on the concept,” said Woodworth. “This is like, hands down, the Olympic-winner-of-all-time photograph.”
Jones was aware of the dangers that can accompany surfing, once having an out-of-body experience after nearly drowning.
“He was flying in the sky, and he looked down and his body was floating in the ocean,” his father said. “And then he heard his daughters calling to him ‘Daddy come home.’ And then he went back down into his body.”
He woke up on the reef, having been washed in by waves.
The elder Jones said he's tried to get his four children to wear wetsuits, helmets and other protective gear while surfing. Surfers are often told to use sandpaper to dull the edges if their fin is too sharp, he said.
“But they’re stubborn, you know?” he said.
Jones is survived by his wife Emma Brereton and daughters Bella and Violet, who split their time between homes in Bali, Indonesia and Hawaii. In addition to his father, Jones is survived by an older sister and two younger brothers. His mother Violet Jones-Medusky died in 2011.
Oakland Athletics start the process of applying to MLB for a move to Las Vegas
SEATTLE | The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
MLB last month established a relocation committee to evaluate the move, a group headed by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio. Philadelphia Phillies CEO John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman also are on the committee.
“They have begun to submit information related to their relocation application,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday. “It’s not complete at this point.”
Nevada’s Legislature approved providing $380 million in public financing for a proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof on the Tropicana hotel site of the Las Vegas Strip. The new venue would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights started play in 2017 as an expansion team.
A move would have to be approved by at least 75% of the 30 major league teams.
“My single biggest disappointment is because of the kind of political process in Oakland, we didn’t find a solution to keep the A’s in Oakland,” Manfred said. “That’s number one on the disappointment list.”
Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia in 1901 (through 1954), moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland in 1968.
The team's lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. It remains unclear where the team would play until a new ballpark opens in Las Vegas.
“Our relocation guidelines actually spell out pretty clearly what needs to be included in your application. One of the things that you have to include is what’s going to happen during the interim period," Manfred said. “They have not made a submission on that topic yet.”
At 25-67, the A's have the worst record in the major leagues and are on pace to finish 44-118, the worst record since the 2003 Detroit Tigers lost 119 games.
Oakland, with a major league-low $57.8 million opening-day payroll, is averaging a major league-low 10,089 attendance through 44 home games, up from 8,410 at a similar point last year. The A's have had 26 home games drawing under 10,000, including a low of 2,064 against Arizona on May 15.
Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only team to relocate has been the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
Manfred said MLB will consider expansion only after the A’s and Tampa Bay Rays obtain new ballparks.
“I hope pretty shortly thereafter we would put together an expansion committee and start talking internally first about this issues associated with expansion,” he said. “You’re talking about diminishing the central revenue available to each of the 30 (teams), making it 32. You got to figure out the impact of that and then you’ve got to talk about what you would be looking for in terms of an expansion fee in order to offset that.”
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch in January announced a plan for a ballpark that would be built near Tropicana Field, the Rays' home since the team started play in 1998. The Rays have not committed to a site. Manfred said “I remain hopeful” of progress this year.
“They have stayed engaged with governmental entities throughout the Bay Area,” Manfred said. “I think that the conversations have moved into — throughout the region — have moved into a more concrete period, a concrete zone in terms of the conversations that are going on.”
As part of an expansion decision, Manfred envisions MLB examining the competition format.
“If you’re going to go to 32, are you going to make format divisional changes? What should it look like?" Manfred said. "So there’s some internal work that’s going to take some time to get done. And then I think ultimately you go to the markets.”
Speaking before Manfred, union head Tony Clark said players are willing to discuss reducing the schedule from 162 games.
“That conversation often stops with the conversation that we had during COVID, which is rolling back player salaries,” Clark said. “So if there’s a conversation to be had about creating extra flexibility in the schedule and what that might look like, whether that’s 154 games, 158 games, 160 games, we can continue that to have that dialogue.”
Aaron Hernandez's brother, Dennis, ordered re-arrested on brick-throwing charges at ESPN
A judge has ordered the re-arrest of Aaron Hernandez's brother, Dennis, after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut.
The 37-year-old, who was known as DJ Hernandez when he played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.
The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.
Hernandez, the older brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, was scheduled to enter a plea in Superior Court on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He did not show up for that court appearance, according to court records.
Bristol police said Hernandez was not in their custody as of Tuesday morning.
No lawyers for Hernandez are listed in court records. Email messages sent to several addresses associated with him were not immediately returned. A phone message seeking comment was also left at the public defender's office. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Florida.
His younger brother, who was a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.
In March, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.
ESPN declined comment other than to say in a statement that it is cooperating with police.
