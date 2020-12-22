U.S. negotiating for millions more vaccine doses from Pfizer

WASHINGTON | The U.S. government is negotiating with Pfizer to acquire tens of millions of additional vaccine doses in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration and initial shipments went to states last week. It has now been joined by a vaccine from Moderna, which was developed in closer cooperation with scientists from the National Institutes of Health.

A law dating back to the Korean War gives the government authority to direct private companies to produce critical goods in times of national emergency. Called the Defense Production Act, it could be used to help Pfizer secure supplies ranging from needed chemicals to vials to containers and materials to keep its vaccine super-cold.

Having tens of millions more doses from Pfizer would help the U.S. keep up the pace of vaccinations through the winter and into the spring, moving the nation closer to the goal of vaccinating all Americans.

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republicans who were strong and early supporters, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad.

Trump also commuted the sentences of five others. While it is not unusual for presidents to grant clemency on their way out the door, Trump has made clear that he has no qualms about intervening in the cases of friends and allies whom he believes have been treated unfairly.

The pardons included former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York. Trump also commuted the sentence of former Rep. Steve Stockman of Texas and pardoned a current state representative, Phil Lyman of Utah, who led an ATV protest through restricted native lands.

Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump to be president, was sentenced to two years and two months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son and others dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.

In the group announced Tuesday night were four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians dead and caused an international uproar over the use of private security guards in a war zone.

Trump also announced pardons for allies ensnared in the Russia investigation. One was for George Papadopoulos, his 2016 campaign adviser whose conversation unwittingly helped trigger the Russia investigation that shadowed Trump's presidency for nearly two years.

U.S. deepens sanctions on Syria, targets Assad's in-laws

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced more sanctions on Syria, intensifying pressure on President Bashar Assad to end the country's vicious, nearly decade-long conflict. The new sanctions target Syria's central bank, Assad's in-laws, and others.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States was intent on "holding accountable the Assad regime for the atrocities it has committed against its own people."

The State Department and other international governments and independent rights groups say Assad and his regime are responsible in the killings of hundreds of thousands of civilians through aerial bombing, torture, armed attacks, hunger and other targeted campaigns. The violence began when Assad's fighters brutally quashed civilian protests at the time of the 2011 Arab Spring popular uprisings.

Tuesday's announcement deepens sanctions on the central bank. Syria's economy already has seen prices soar and the value of the Syrian currency plunge, hurt by earlier U.S. financial sanctions and the fear of more.

Sudan says US Congress moves ahead on ending pariah status

CAIRO | Sudan's Justice Ministry said Tuesday the U.S. Congress has moved forward on Washington's promise to end the African country's pariah status, passing legislation that grants Sudan some immunity from legal action by Americans against its involvement in militant attacks.

The legislation, part of a massive relief package that Congress approved Monday, restored to Sudan what is known as sovereign immunity, a measure that would effectively stop future compensation claims from being filed against it in U.S. courts. It did not grant Sudan immunity from being sued by the 9/11 victims' families over the country's alleged role in the attacks, the ministry said in a statement.

The step by Congress capped efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The designation dates back to the 1990s, when Sudan briefly hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants, at the same time losing its sovereign immunity. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

De-listing Sudan from the blacklist was part of the U.S. administration's efforts to have Sudan normalize its ties with Israel. Sudan has become the third Arab country, after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to normalize ties with Israel in the last four months. Morocco followed shortly after.

The legislation allows the release of $335 million to American terror victims and their families that Sudan agreed to pay as compensation for victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, attacks carried out by al-Qaida while bin Laden was living in Sudan.

"This is a pivotal and transformative moment in global history and U.S. foreign affairs," said Edith L. Bartley, a spokeswoman for families of Americans killed in the U.S. Embassy bombing in Nairobi, Kenya. "Sudan renouncing its past, transforming its government and taking steps toward becoming a democracy and strong ally of the United States makes our world safer."

Ellen Bomer, who was left blind and with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the bombing in Kenya, said she would now turn the page with Sudan more than two decades since the attack.

"It has been a long journey towards redemption and accountability," she said. "Our families have waited a long time for this day, and we could not be more overjoyed."

Congress also included a provision to pay $150 million to African victims of the embassy bombings who later became U.S. citizens, to settle their outstanding claims against Sudan, according to the Sudanese Justice Ministry statement. That money will be paid by the U.S. government.

The deal also included compensation settlement for victims of the deadly 2000 bombing of the USS Cole at Yemen's southern port of Aden which killed 17 Marines, and for the killing of John Granville, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum in 2008, the State Department said in October.