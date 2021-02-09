Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

MADISON, Wis. | A former Wisconsin pharmacist pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal prosecutors charged Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, in late January with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He pleaded guilty to both counts during a video conference with U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.

The charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Prosecutors agreed to recommend that Ludwig give him at least three years and five months and at most four years and three months for his guilty pleas. The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 8.

World's second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

PARIS — A 116-year-old French nun who is believed to be the world's second-oldest person has survived COVID-19 and is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists Frenchwoman Lucile Randon — Sister André's birth name - as the second-oldest known living person in the world.

French media report that Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. But just three weeks later, the nun is considered recovered.

"I didn't even realize I had it," she told French newspaper Var-Matin.

United Way Worldwide CEO Gallagher resigns amid turmoil

Brian A. Gallagher, who has led United Way Worldwide, the world's largest privately funded nonprofit since 2009, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday amid claims that the charity mishandled internal allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

Gallagher's resignation, announced in a farewell note, takes effect March 1. The group's board of directors plans to announce an interim CEO before he leaves.

In November, after complaints filed by three former female employees with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and published reports in HuffPost, United Way Worldwide hired a law firm to investigate the claims and the way the nonprofit's leadership handled them. Last week, the firm, Proskauer Rose, concluded that management's handling of the complaints was appropriate and that the dismissals were "based on legitimate, non-discriminatory, and non-retaliatory reasons."

Lisa Bowman, who was executive vice president and chief marketing officer at United Way Worldwide until she said she was fired by Gallagher as retaliation for reporting sexual harassment by another executive, said the investigation was "not fair, balanced or thorough" because the investigators did not talk with any of the women involved.

Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

DENVER | Three suburban Denver officers fired over photos re-enacting a neckhold like the one police used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 will not get their jobs back, officials said Tuesday.

In decisions upholding the terminations of Aurora Officers Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt, the Aurora Civil Service Commission noted that the photos, which became public about a month after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, caused pain for McClain's family and hurt already-strained relations between police and the community.

McClain's death drew renewed attention last year amid the national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice, prompting investigations by the city, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired the three officers last year over the photos taken at a memorial to McClain two months after his death. Marrero, Dittrich and another officer who resigned, Jaron Jones, are shown smiling in one photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019, and in another, Jones has his arm around Dittrich's neck in a fake neckhold like the one used on McClain.