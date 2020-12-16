Senate report: Opioid industry has paid advocacy groups $65M

A bipartisan congressional investigation released Wednesday found that key players in the nation's opioid industry have spent $65 million since 1997 funding nonprofits that advocate treating pain with medications, a strategy intended to boost the sale of prescription painkillers.

The report from Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Wyden of Oregon found the contributions continued in recent years, even as the industry's practices and the toll of opioid addiction came under greater scrutiny.

The senators, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, are considering legislation to expand an existing federal system that tracks payments from companies to doctors so it will include payments to nonprofit organizations.

They also want guidelines to require more transparency on the federal task forces and panels that help the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services develop policies.

Kenyan man charged with plotting 9/11-style attack on US

NEW YORK | Federal authorities on Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan man with trying to stage a 9/11-style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist organization al-Shabab.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to U.S. custody Tuesday on charges he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a building.

He pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges during a brief court appearance Wednesday and was ordered held without bond. He faces a mandatory minimum 20 years in prison if convicted. His defense attorney declined to comment.

Prosecutors said Abdullah got flight training in the Philippines between 2017 and 2019 and obtained a pilot's license in preparation for an attack. During that time, authorities said in a news release, Abdullah researched "the means and methods to hijack a commercial airliner," including how to breach a cockpit door and "information about the tallest building in a major U.S. city."

Flint water settlement borrowing plan approved by lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. | Michigan legislators on Wednesday finalized a plan to borrow $600 million to finance the state's proposed settlement with the residents of Flint, whose water was contaminated with elevated levels of the neurotoxin lead.

The legislation received House approval on 105-3 and 104-4 votes and will be signed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It would authorize a loan from a state economic development fund, costing more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years — $35 million annually. The legal settlement is believed to be the state government's largest ever, pending approval from a federal judge.

Other defendants contributing to the $641 million deal include the city of Flint and McLaren Flint Hospital, which each will pay $20 million, and Rowe Professional Services Co., an environmental consulting company that will pay $1.25 million.

Elevated levels of lead were detected in children, and at least 12 people died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that experts suspected was linked to the improperly treated water.

New lab director expects more work on next wave of reactors

BOISE, Idaho | The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden administration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support.

The U.S. is currently involved in a massive effort to revamp the nation's fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. Idaho National Laboratory is a key component in that plan started during the Obama administration and continued under the Trump administration.

The U.S. gets about 20% of its energy from nuclear power produced at nearly 100 nuclear plants. But many are older, and some are having a tough time competing economically.

The push to revamp nuclear power plants coincides with shifting attitudes on nuclear power as it has become apparent that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar won't be able to replace the burning of fossil fuels to meet demands.