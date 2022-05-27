Alaska's largest natural gas utility being sold for $800M
ANCHORAGE, Alaska | The owner of the largest natural gas utility in Alaska said it is selling the company to Canada-based TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $800 million.
AltaGas Ltd. announced Thursday that the sale includes Anchorage-based ENSTAR Natural Gas, associated pipelines and ENSTAR's majority ownership in a gas storage facility, the Anchorage Daily News reported. AltaGas, also based in Canada, acquired Enstar in 2012.
TriSummit has about 133,000 customers in Canada. ENSTAR, which has about 150,000 customers in Anchorage and parts of south-central Alaska, has had about 1% annual growth in customers in recent years, AltaGas has reported.
AltaGas said the sale, in part, will allow the company to reduce debt and make "higher growth investments" in other operations, the company's president, Randy Crawford, said in a statement.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 98 cents to $115.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.03 to $119.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 14 cents to $4.02 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $4 a gallon. July natural gas fell 17 cents to $8.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $3.40 to $1,857.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $22.10 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.31 a pound.
Biden renews sanctions license for Chevron in Venezuela
MIAMI | The Biden administration has renewed a license partially exempting Chevron from sanctions on Venezuela so it can keep operating in the oil-rich, socialist-run nation.
The license issued Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department allows the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform only basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA, dashing the hopes of those who wanted to see a resumption of exports to ease pricing pressure at American pumps.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing international sanctions targeting Russia's oil industry have led the Biden administration to reconsider longstanding policies isolating two other oil powers: Venezuela and Iran.
Navajo sign water rights settlement with Utah and feds
MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah | Federal officials signed an agreement with leaders of the Navajo Nation on Friday that provides funding for clean drinking water infrastructure for reservation residents and resolves questions about longstanding Navajo claims to water rights in the drought-stricken U.S. West.
The signing formalizes the Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement, which became law in 2020 as part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill. As part of the agreement, the federal government will pay the Navajo Nation $210 million for drinking water infrastructure in San Juan County — the part of the 27,00-square-mile reservation that lies in Utah.
Many Navajo homes lack running water. Residents often fill containers at public taps or rely on water deliveries from volunteer organizations.
