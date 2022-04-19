Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller's drug death
LOS ANGELES | A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.
Ryan Michael Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.
Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.
Another co-defendant, Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, of Los Angeles, also agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Prosecutors said Reavis supplied the pills to Pettit at the direction of Walter.
Reavis received a 131-month sentence on Monday, according to Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
Cuba: U.S. migration policy 'incoherent' and 'differentiated'
HAVANA | Two days before the opening of migration talks between Cuba and the United States, which have been paralyzed for four years, a high-ranking Cuban official lamented Washington's "incoherent" and "differentiated" migration policies, and exhorted Washington to comply with current agreements.
The migration meeting will take place amid a dramatic increase in arrivals of Cubans at the southern border of the United States.
The U.S. is financially helping "many countries in the region in order to reactivate their economies, to help them create jobs," including supporting health and education projects, Deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal said. Washington's policy is exactly the opposite with Cuba, where it is applying "maximum pressure to the economic order and through coercive measures."
Cuba's Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that the meeting will be held in Washington Thursday and its delegation will be headed by deputy minister Carlos Fernández de Cossio.
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
Today's COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. But the virus continues to mutate, with the super-contagious omicron variant — and its siblings — the latest threat.
Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination shot that added protection against an earlier variant named beta. Tuesday, the company said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster triggers.
While the antibody increase was modest, Moderna's goal is to produce a combination shot that specifically targets omicron.
Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid
LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered what he said was a "wholehearted" apology for attending an illegal party during lockdown — but insisted he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament, and brushed off calls to resign.
Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that it simply "did not occur to me" that the birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party.
That excuse was greeted with derision by opposition politicians — and some among the governing Conservatives — who have called with increasing frustration for Johnson to quit since stories began to circulate late last year of parties in the prime minister's office and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021, when millions in the country were barred from meeting with friends and family or even attending funerals for their loved ones.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer branded the apology "half-hearted" and "a joke."
