Prized piano Freddie Mercury composed Queen’s greatest hits on is champion at pricy auction
LONDON | Freddie Mercury ’s prized piano that he used to compose “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other hits by Queen sold for more than $2 million as some of the late singer’s massive collection of flamboyant stage costumes, fine art and original lyrics were auctioned in a sale that broke records.
Items connected to the operatic “Rhapsody,” the band’s most enduring hit, brought a premium Wednesday with hand-written lyrics to the song selling for about 1.4 million pounds ($1.7 million) and a gold Cartier brooch saying “Queen number 1” given to each band member by their manager after the song topped the charts, selling for 165,000 pounds ($208,000).
A Victorian-style silver snake bangle Mercury wore with an ivory satin catsuit in a video for the song — long before the days of MTV — set a record for the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star, Sotheby’s said.
The bracelet went for 698,500 pounds ($881,000) — 100 times its estimated low price. The item broke a record set when John Lennon’s leather and bead talisman sold for 295,000 pounds ($368,000) in 2008, Sotheby’s said.
The eclectic collection of objects were amassed by Mercury after Queen’s glam-rock produced an avalanche of hits that allowed the singer to achieve his dream of living a Victorian life “surrounded by exquisite clutter.”
Mercury’s close friend, Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions when he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991 at 45, is selling it all — more than 1,400 items.
A mere 59 items of that “clutter” sold for 12.2 million pounds ($15.4 million), including a buyer’s premium, that blew away estimates in the four-and-a-half hour auction. Bidders from 61 countries took part in person, online and by phone.
Mercury wrote, “Easy come, easy go, will you let me go?” in “Rhapsody,” and the answer to the question from well-heeled fans seemed to be “No,” as they bid fortunes — large and larger — to grab a piece of the late singer’s clothing, awards and original hand-written drafts to classics such as “Killer Queen” and “We Are the Champions.”
Depending how you looked at it, the champions of the night may have been Sotheby’s or Austin or a few charities she’s promised to donate an undisclosed portion of the proceeds to.
Or it could have been the buyers of one-of-a-kind memorabilia who won. One man raised his hands over his head in victory and hugged the woman seated next to him after bidding 635,000 pounds ($801,500) for the rhinestone-studded crown and red fake fur cloak Mercury wore on stage at the end of every show during Queen’s last tour in 1986.
The auction opened with the sale of the graffiti-tagged door to the garden of Mercury’s home that quickly blew past the high estimate of 25,000 pounds ($31,250) projected before the sale and led to a bidding war that lasted nearly 20 minutes.
The green door covered in hand-painted love notes from fans who made a pilgrimage to the house in the tony Kensington section of London sold for an eye-popping 412,750 pounds ($521,000).
All of the proceeds of the sale of a Cartier onyx and diamond ring given to Mercury by his friend, Elton John, that sold for 273,000 pounds ($344,000) were to go to the “Rocket Man” singer’s AIDS charity.
Art sold at the auction included prints by Pablo Picasso (190,500 pounds; $240,000), Salvador Dalí (48,260 pounds; $60,900); and Marc Chagall (63,500; $80,000), antique furniture and numerous cat figurines.
For the past month, fans of Mercury who couldn’t afford those kind of prices — or just wanted to see his high-top Adidas, diamond brooches, or a sequined jacket — could view them for free in Sotheby’s galleries. More than 140,000 visitors from around the world queued up outside the elegant auction house to take a tour.
Publicity from “Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own” drove up bidding for online auctions that began last month and closes next week.
Even items being sold online that had seemed like they might be in reach for some average buyers eclipsed pre-sale estimates.
A collection of chopsticks once estimated to fetch 40-60 British pounds ($50-75) had a current bid 1,200 pounds ($1,500) Wednesday.
One of the quirkier items, a silver moustache comb from Tiffany & Co, that had been expected to set a buyer back 400 to 600 pounds ($500—750) had a bid at 35,000 pounds ($43,750).
The Yamaha baby grand piano that Mercury wrote some of Queen’s greatest hits on was one of the few items that sold for less than its estimated price tag, though it still sold for the most amount of money.
It had been expected to sell for as much as 3 million pounds ($3.75 million) but sold for 1.7 million pounds ($2.2 million). Sotheby’s said it was the highest price ever paid for a composer’s piano, but they didn’t provide information on the previous record.
Other items that were treasured by fans were Mercury’s draft lyrics to “Somebody to Love” (241,000 pounds; $304,000), and “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “We Are the Champions,” which each fetched the same price: 317,500 pounds; $400,700.
The drafts showed songs at their inception, with “Bohemian Rhapsody” scratched on stationery from the defunct British Midland Airways. The song was originally named “Mongolian Rhapsody” before that was crossed out.
The song ends with the words: “Nothing really matters to me,” a line that certainly didn’t apply to the way Mercury — and some of his wealthy fans — felt about his possessions.
In Toronto, Paul Simon takes a bow with a new career-spanning documentary
TORONTO | After a three-and-a-half-hour documentary on his life, Paul Simon had only sympathy for the audience.
“You’re probably exhausted,” Simon told the crowd after the premiere of Alex Gibney’s “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” on Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The 81-year-old Simon, himself, hadn’t watched the film before its debut, and he didn’t watch it Sunday, either. “I’ll get up the courage to see it, no doubt,” he promised.
The film, which is seeking distribution at TIFF, is an expansive look at Simon’s decades-spanning career, from growing up in Queens, New York, with Art Garfunkel to the success of “Graceland,” the sensational 1986 album he made with South African musicians.
“In Restless Dreams,” which takes its name from a lyric in “The Sound of Silence” (“In restless dreams I walked alone”), also intimately captures Simon painstakingly assembling his latest album, “Seven Psalms,” which was released in May.
He began the album, his first in several years, he says, after a dream in 2019 in which he envisioned an album of seven songs. His work at his home studio in Wimberly, Texas, was made more difficult by Simon’s hearing loss in his left ear, throwing off his musical equilibrium.
“I haven’t accepted it entirely, but I’m beginning to,” Simon told the audience of his hearing loss in a post-screening Q&A.
Simon reached out to Gibney, the veteran documentarian of “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Taxi to the Dark Side,” after admiring his 2015 documentary “Sinatra: All or Nothing at All.” Though the cameras took some adjusting to, Simon was content for Gibney to assemble a narrative around his life.
“Having the truth about me depicted by an observer is very interesting to me,” Simon said. “I think I’m probably not the person to want to describe what the truth is. I’m biased on both sides. I overestimate myself and I dislike myself to a sufficient degree that I’d rather give it to someone else to document.”
Further, Simon said, he wished some of his earlier recording sessions had been filmed, like those for 1970’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” or “Graceland.” “In Restless Dreams” does include some rare footage, including 16mm dailies from the making of the 1969 documentary “Songs of America” and early rehearsals of “Graceland.”
After some prodding, Simon acknowledged that he is still making music and recently wrote a new song. Ideas are also still coming to him at night, too.
“The other night I dreamed again,” Simon said, to applause. “I dreamed it would be a good idea if I wrote a song called ‘It’s What’s His Name.’ ”
Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival
TORONTO | The premiere of the documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” was delayed after a bomb threat was called in at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn’t credible. Lil Nas X was kept off the red carpet during that time.
Judy Lung, vice president of public affairs and communications for TIFF, said in a statement that Toronto police investigated the vicinity of the red carpet ahead of the screening.
“Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay,” Lung said. “To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.”
“Long Live Montero,” directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, documents the pop superstar’s eight-month tour beginning in September 2022 for his full-length debut album “Montero.”
Ralph Lauren takes over Brooklyn in lavish return to
NY Fashion Week
NEW YORK | He may have been born in the Bronx, but designer Ralph Lauren took over a different New York city borough — Brooklyn — with a sumptuous event that marked his return to NY Fashion Week after four years and brought out stars like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton, Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union, James Marsden and many others.
After crossing the country last year to stage a lavish show at the grand Huntington Library in San Marino, California, Lauren returned to his home base of New York with Friday’s show in a cavernous warehouse space at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, transformed into a reimagined artist’s loft. He decorated the space with rustic wood and draped canvases, and added glittering chandeliers above.
None other than Christy Turlington closed out the runway show of Lauren’s Spring 2024 women’s collection, the 53-year-old supermodel looking regal in a one-shouldered gown in shiny gold. As is Lauren’s way, he combined luxury and casual throughout, showing sleek metallic looks and lacy evening dresses along with his beloved denim, for example a long floral embellished denim skirt, or a jean jacket adorned with rhinestones, feathers and embroidery.
Lauren addressed that variety in remarks emailed to The Associated Press, saying the woman he designs for “dresses for who she is on a particular day.” This collection, he said, was “inspired by her individuality — all the ways she can express herself through color, texture, contradictions.” It was his Lauren’s first NY Fashion Week show since 2019.
Lopez, Moore, Keaton and Amanda Seyfried sat together in one row, Keaton grooving to the music. Nearby sat actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, near Kaling. Other guests included Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Robin Wright and singer Sheryl Crow. Fellow designer Thom Browne was seated near Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
After the fashion show, big wooden barn-like doors opened from the runway “artist’s loft” to a huge barnlike room — inspired by Lauren’s ranch in Colorado — with long tables laden with pink roses and candles, where guests dined on lobster salad, filet mignon and grilled branzino.
Kaling said in an interview that she’d become a fan of the designer through her immigrant parents. “For them, if you wore Ralph Lauren, you had made it, you know, and so that became popularized in my house with Polo Ralph Lauren. So I love being here. It makes me feel really connected to my roots.”
Brosnahan said she admired Lauren’s clothes because they lasted for many years and contributed to sustainability. “Some of my favorite Ralph sweaters are 15, 20 years old,” the actor said, “beautiful cashmere sweaters. We’re having a conversation about sustainable fashion right now, and .you can have less things if they’re beautiful and they last a long time.”
Model Sofia Richie said she admired the designer’s consistency. “Through the years and years ... he’s stayed true to his designs and the kind of woman that he dresses,” she said.
