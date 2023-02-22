Spain Latin Grammy Awards

Spanish artist Rosalia poses in the press room with the awards for album of the year, best alternative music album and best recording package for 'Motomami' at the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena in 2022 in Las Vegas. 

 Associated Press

Latin Grammys to be held in Spain, leaving U.S. for 1st time

MADRID | The next Latin Grammy Awards gala will be held in southern Spain, leaving the United States for the first time, the head of its organization said Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.