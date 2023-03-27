Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
PARK CITY, Utah | The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent “absolutely flying.”
The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who. Paltrow testified days earlier that Terry Sanderson, a retired 76-year-old optometrist, veered into her back gently. He says the opposite: The collision broke four ribs and caused post-concussion symptoms that changed his personality and strained his family relationships.
But beyond questions of skiing etiquette, Paltrow’s attorneys have argued the lawsuit is an attempt by an “obsessed” man to exploit the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer's wealth and celebrity.
Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000 and Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees. The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail and expert-witness-heavy trial.
On Monday, Sanderson recalled a screaming woman skiing into him and hitting him between the shoulder blades with her fists and poles as he tried to shield his head.
“All I saw was a whole lot of snow. And I didn’t see the sky, but I was flying,” Sanderson said, calling it “a serious smack.”
Sanderson said he remembered a man in a Deer Valley Resort ski suit come up afterward and instead of offering help, angrily blaming him for the collision.
The hourlong testimony at times brought Sanderson to tears, particularly when he appeared not to be able to focus or remember things — in a way that dovetailed his legal team's claim that the crash permanently damaged his brain. They have also argued it hurt relationships with his loved ones, including his daughters.
“Something's wrong in my essence and what I bring to the table with them” since the crash, Sanderson said.
The jury in Park City, Utah, has been presented back-to-back victim narratives. Paltrow testified Friday that she was downhill of Sanderson, who she said hit her square in the back, then grunted and groaned as the collision caused the two to fall together on the mountain.
After four-and-a-half days of calling witnesses, Sanderson's attorneys will now hand over the courtroom for Paltrow's defense team to make their case. Paltrow's attorneys are expected to call her two teenage children — Moses and Apple — and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.
They have said they also plan to depose a slate of dueling medical experts, who are expected to undercut testimony from neurologists, radiologists and psychologists hired by Sanderson's team.
Craig Ramon, the man claiming to be the sole eyewitness to the collision, testified last week that he saw Paltrow hit Sanderson.
Also last week, an email exchange between Sanderson and his daughters with the subject line, "I'm famous ... At what cost?” intrigued jurors and viewers following the trial online.
Attorneys have raised questions about a message from one of Sanderson's daughters suggesting the entire collision could have been recorded on a GoPro helmet cam.
That daughter, Shae Herath, testified Friday about an email in which she wrote “I also can’t believe this is all on GoPro” and sent along a link to a website. She and her father both testified the message didn't contain any footage.
Herath said she sent it, she said, after speaking to her father and speculating that, at on a crowded hill at a resort like Deer Valley, someone wearing a helmet cam must have heard a scream and turned their head to capture the pair veering down the hill.
On Monday, Judge Kent Holmberg said online sleuths had found the link and that its contents would be included as evidence. The link didn't contain GoPro footage. Instead, it was to a chat between members of Sanderson's ski group, in which Ramon — the man claiming to be the crash's sole eyewitness — said on the day of the crash that Paltrow had crashed into Sanderson.
“Terry was knocked out cold. Bad hit to the head!” Ramon wrote. “I did see the hit. Terry did not know his name.”
The exchange makes clear that Ramon thought Paltrow crashed into Sanderson years before any lawsuit was filed. It also shows Sanderson and those skiing with him knew the woman in the crash was Paltrow — the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer — that day. Paltrow's attorneys used Sanderson's participation in the post-crash exchange to ask questions about the extent of his injuries and disorientation.
Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest
WASHINGTON | The arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has upended the Army’s newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service’s struggling recruiting numbers.
Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.
Army leaders were hopeful that the popularity of the star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” would help them reach the youth audience.
In a statement Sunday, the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors’ arrest and was "deeply concerned by the allegations.” It added that while Majors “is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”
New York City police said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. “The victim informed police she was assaulted,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
A lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Sunday there was evidence clearing Majors and that the actor “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”
The Army ads, titled “Overcoming Obstacles” and “Pushing Tomorrow,” are part of the plan to revive the Army’s “Be All You Can be” motto. They highlighted the history of the Army and some of the many professions that recruits can pursue.
The "Be All You Can Be” slogan dominated its recruiting ads for two decades starting in 1981. A nearly two-minute preview video, made available before the campaign rollout in early March, featured soldiers jumping out of airplanes, working on helicopters, climbing obstacle courses and diving underwater. A voiceover said: “We bring out the best in the people who serve, because America calls for nothing less.”
In the Army's worst recruiting year in recent history, the service fell 25% short of its goal to enlist 60,000 recruits in 2022. The new ads were a key element in the Army's drive to find creative new ways to attract recruits and ensure that the service has the troops it needs to help defend the nation.
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Army has set a difficult goal for this year: aiming to bring in 65,000 recruits, which would be 20,000 more than in 2022.
