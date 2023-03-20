Biden Mental Health Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, fourth from left, who plays the title character in the Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso', speaks as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, third from left, and fellow cast members, from left, Toheeb Jimoh, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt, during the daily press briefing on Monday at the White House in Washington. 

 Associated Press

'Ted Lasso' visits White House, promotes mental health care

WASHINGTON | Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso used a White House visit Monday to encourage people, even in politically divided Washington, to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to "ask how they're doing, and listen, sincerely,”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.