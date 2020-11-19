U.S. mortgage rates fall to new lows; 30-year loan at 2.72%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, reaching record lows for the 13th time this year amid fresh signs of weakness in the pandemic-ravaged economy.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.72% from 2.84% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.66% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.28% from 2.34%.

Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers.

EU leaders fail to solve political fight blocking big budget

BRUSSELS | European Union leaders made no progress Thursday toward resolving a diplomatic dispute with EU members Poland and Hungary to unlock a $2.1 trillion budget and recovery package aimed at putting the bloc's economy back on track after the pandemic.

European Council president Charles Michel, who chaired the meeting, acknowledged it will be a tall order to break the stalemate, adding that he will keep looking for solutions with all the parties involved before next month's EU summit.

The deal for the budget and recovery fund looked well on track to enter into force in January — until Hungary and Poland vetoed it this week. They objected to a new "rule-of-law mechanism" that would allow the bloc to deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms — something that both Poland and Hungary have been accused of doing for years.

Erdogan accepts Turkish finance minister's resignation

ANKARA, Turkey | President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the resignation of his son-in-law from the position of finance minister, the Turkish leader's office announced Monday.

A statement from his office said Erdogan has accepted Berat Albayrak's request "to be excused from his duties" but didn't say who would replace him.

Albayrak, 42, announced late on Sunday that he was stepping down for health reasons and would spend more time with his family.

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

LONDON | The EU's efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday.

Legal tools available to the bloc's competition regulators, meanwhile, have not kept pace with digital markets, allowing Silicon Valley giants to eliminate rivals, said the report by the European Court of Auditors, which examined the EU's enforcement of competition rules over the past decade.

European Union authorities have been at the forefront of global efforts to bring the tech giants to heel but they've been criticized for lengthy investigations that have resulted in fines that are huge yet affordable for the wealthy companies.