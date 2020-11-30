SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second consecutive month as lack of available homes continues to stifle house hunters.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001.

Thanks to a red-hot summer, contract signings are still 20.2% ahead of where they were last year after lagging in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months.

GM rethinks planned stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola

NEW YORK | General Motors will not be taking a stake in the electric vehicle company Nikola, and the company said Monday that it was scuttling one of its marquee vehicles, an electric and hydrogen-powered pickup, after GM pulled technological support from the project.

Shares of Nikola plunged 24%.

The early agreement would also have allowed Nikola to use GM’s new battery electric truck underpinnings for its electric and hydrogen-powered pickup called the Badger, and its fuel cell and battery technology as well. That is no longer part of the agreement, essentially gutting Nikola’s plans for the Badger..

Data is king on Wall Street; 2 providers join in $44B deal

The value that Wall Street places on access to billions of bytes of data, rather than old-school stock picking, became abundantly clear Monday as two of the biggest providers of such information become one in the biggest takeover of the year.

S&P Global announced that it would acquire IHS Markit, based in London, for about $44 billion in an all-stock deal.

Data collection has become pivotal on Wall Street as algorithms and high-speed trading drive global markets. And growth has been explosive for the companies that can provide that information instantly and in bulk.

China’s manufacturing accelerates in November

BEIJING | China’s manufacturing activity accelerated in November as its rebound from the pandemic gained strength, a survey showed Monday, while the United States and Europe struggled with rising infections and renewed controls on business.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the state statistics agency and an industry group rose to 52.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show an expansion. That was up from October’s 51.4.

Business conditions have largely returned to normal since the ruling Communist Party declared the outbreak that began in southwestern China under control in March.

—From AP reports