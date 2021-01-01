Lead: Xi hails China's economic growth despite pandemic setback

BEIJING | China has made major progress in developing its economy and eradicating rural poverty over the past year despite the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a New Year address Thursday.

China was the first major economy to register positive economic growth in 2020, with its gross domestic product expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan (almost $14 trillion) for the year, Xi said on nationwide television, speaking from behind his desk in his wood-paneled office.

The International Monetary Fund forecast in October that China, the world's second-largest economy, would grow 1.9% in 2020, a sharp slowdown from its 6.1% gain in 2019, and then expand 8.2% in 2021.

That compares with an IMF forecast for a global economic contraction of 4.4% for 2020, the worst plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

China has largely ended domestic transmission of the coronavirus, but Xi's speech came as the government is ordering additional measures to prevent a resurgence over coming months.

China is encouraging tens of millions of migrant workers not to travel home during February's Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, disrupting the most important family gathering of the year. Schools nationwide are also scheduled to begin the Lunar New Year vacation a week early and tourists have been told not to visit the capital Beijing during the holiday.

Xi called for increased international cooperation in fighting the virus, which is believed to have emerged from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

"People across the world should make joint efforts to drive away the dark clouds of the COVID-19 pandemic at an early date and build the planet Earth into a better home for all humanity," Xi said.

Xi also hailed progress in lifting close to 100 million rural Chinese out of poverty over the last eight years and in "fully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects."

Delta CEO sees some recovery from travel slump later in 2021

DETROIT | The leader of Delta Air Lines is telling workers that he expects some recovery from the coronavirus travel downturn by the spring.

CEO Ed Bastian writes in a New Year's Day memo to employees that he expects 2021 to start with travel deeply depressed like it was last year. But as vaccines become more widely available, he expects a turning point especially in business travel. He says Delta should generate positive cash flow by the spring.

Bastian wrote that there is uncertainty over what travel demand will look like once significant numbers of people are vaccinated, and that Delta must be nimble and ready for change.

"Just as we've never experienced a global pandemic in our history, we've also never had to create and execute a plan for recovery from one," Bastian wrote. "Our success will depend on our collaboration, our willingness to be open to new ideas, our ability to adapt and our humility in recognizing that we won't always know the answers."

Air travel is less than half of what it was in 2019, but it has recovered a bit from a staggering 96% decline in mid-April of last year.

It's unclear just how quickly vaccines will be distributed across the U.S. Over the past few weeks, Trump administration health officials had talked about a goal of shipping enough vaccine by the end of the month to inoculate 20 million Americans. Earlier this week, the government said 14 million doses had been shipped, but only 2.8 million injections had been given. Officials said there is a lag in reporting vaccinations, but they are still happening more slowly than expected. They expect the pace will pick up next week.

On Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration is "falling far behind" and vowed to ramp up the pace once he takes office on Jan. 20. In early December, Biden vowed to distribute 100 million shots in the first 100 days of his administration.

Distillers that made hand sanitizer won't face federal fine

VANCOUVER, Wash. | Vancouver's Quartz Mountain Distillers was surprised Wednesday by a $14,060 fine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for producing hand sanitizer, but the company found out Thursday evening that the fee is not being enforced.

Owner Randy Kyle said the distillery began making hand sanitizer in April. The family owners gave almost all of it away to help local health care workers remain safe, the Columbian reported.

All distillers that made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic were facing the fine.

The Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.

"Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government not taxed for doing so," the Department of Health & Human Services said on Twitter.

Kyle said he was unaware of any fine from the beginning of the pandemic. If the company was forced to pay it, he would have to closed down.

"I'd just have to lock the door and walk away," he said.

Quartz Mountain Distillers was about to begin distilling vodka in March when the pandemic hit, and it began producing hand sanitizer instead. By April, the company had made over 800 bottles of sanitizer.