China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

BEIJING | Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up the ruling Communist Party's efforts to control fast-growing tech industries.

President Xi Jinping's government worries about the dominance of competitors such as Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, and Tencent Holding, operator of the popular WeChat messaging service and Asia's most valuable tech company. Regulators appear to be especially concerned about controlling private sector companies that are expanding into online banking at a time when Beijing is trying to reduce financial risks.

The ruling party says anti-monopoly enforcement, especially in tech industries, will be a priority next year. Since early November, regulators have tightened the reins by suspending the stock market debut of an online finance platform affiliated with Alibaba and summoned industry executives to warn them against trying to suppress competition.

Benchmark U.S. 30-year mortgage drops to record low 2.66%

WASHINGTON | U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped this week to a record low for the 16th time in 2020, reflecting an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to a record low 2.66% from 2.67% last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.74%

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.19% from 2.21%. A year ago, it was 3.19%.

The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage was unchanged this week at 2.79%. A year ago, it was at 3.45%.

Helped by rock-bottom rates, the housing market has been a source of strength in an economy pounded by the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve has pushed the interest rate it controls to zero in an effort to help the economy rebound from a springtime shutdown.

But home sales have been stalled by a lack of homes on the market. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that sales of new single-family homes sank 11% from October to November, though purchases remain up nearly 21% from a year ago.

"Moving into 2021, we expect rates to hold steady but the key driver in the near term will be the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the execution of the vaccine," said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.

Despite pandemic, RI sees record number of new businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. | The coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of businesses and sent unemployment soaring in Rhode Island and across the nation, but in what seems like a contradiction, a record number of new businesses have been launched in the Ocean State this year.

As of Wednesday, 10,124 new businesses had been registered with the state Secretary of State's Office during 2020, the first time the state has seen more than 10,000 in a single year, WPRI-TV reported Thursday.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said her office has identified patterns in the new businesses.

"We've seen some increase in day cares, cleaning companies and there are also business owners who recently lost a job because of the contraction in some companies and have decided to become self-employed," Gorbea said.

University of Rhode Island professor of business administration Edward Mazze said there is a big difference between starting a business and making it successful.

"Many of those businesses may be nothing more than a front to keep someone busy," Mazze said. "The real test is how many of them are going to be around a year from now."

Lauren Ezovski recently launched a website for her marketplace, Parts Unlimited Direct, where she sells miscellaneous equipment at discounted rates after losing her previous job of two decades.