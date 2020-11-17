Weak 0.3% US October sales gain spreads some holiday unease

NEW YORK | Retail sales in the U.S. grew a sluggish 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores.

A surge in coronavirus infections nationwide and the expiration of a $600 weekly boost to unemployment checks over the summer has slowed spending by Americans and contributed to the slowest retail sales growth since this spring, when the pandemic shuttered stores, theaters, restaurants and work places.

Economists had expected sales to rise 0.5%, already a significant tail off from September's gain of 1.6%.

Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

NEW YORK | Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world's largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains.

But sales at stores opened at least a year slowed in the three months that ended with October compared with earlier this year as the pandemic gained ground. Americans spent more per trip when they did go to Walmart, but they cut down on the number of visits they made.

The U.S. on Tuesday reported the slowest monthly retail sales since the spring when the pandemic seized up the economy. Shares of Walmart were flat in midday trading despite huge profits.

EasyJet posts first annual loss in 25-year history

LONDON — British airline easyJet has posted its first full-year loss in its 25-year history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic but laid out hope that the rollout of vaccines will help it bounce back strongly next year.

The airline reported Tuesday a pretax loss of $1.7 billion for the year through September as passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million. The summer was particularly tough, with the airline flying just 38% of its planned capacity during the peak holiday season.

Last year, the group had made a profit of 430 million pounds for the previous full year period.

U.K. to ban gasoline car sales by 2030 as part of green plan

LONDON | Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the prime minister said Tuesday.

Boris Johnson made the pledge as part of plans for a "green industrial revolution" that he claims could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.

The government said sales of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans will end in 2030, though hybrid vehicles can be sold until 2035.