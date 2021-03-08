Meme fav GameStop eyes digital shift and stock flies again

NEW YORK | GameStop took a step toward a more digital future Monday, naming an activist investor to lead company efforts to push more of its business online.

The stock, which has become the focus of federal regulators after online traders challenged more institutional investors and sent shares gyrating wildly, jumped almost 50% in midday trading.

A share of GameStop that could be had for less that $20 at the start of the year, rocketed north of $480 by the end of January. Trading for more than $200 on Monday, shares are still up 970% this year.

More sports books launching online casinos in the U.S.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | Companies that are well-known for conducting online sports betting are branching out into the online casino business.

The latest such deal was announced Monday when FanDuel and Boyd Gaming Corp. said they would launch online casino operations using an iconic gambling brand from years gone by.

The companies will operate Stardust-themed online casinos in New Jersey and Pennsylvania later this year, pending regulatory approval in both states.

FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd's Stardust brand, and will launch a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania.

Airline stocks rally, American cites plan to pay off loan

FORT WORTH, Texas | Airline stocks rose Monday, spurred by signs that vaccine rollouts could set up a rebound in travel later this year.

American Airlines, meanwhile, announced plans to raise $7.5 billion by borrowing against its frequent-flyer program and using the funds to pay off a federal loan that it received nearly a year ago, in the early days of the pandemic. The airline said the actions won't increase its overall debt. It follows similar moves by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Fitch Ratings said American's liquidity has improved more than it expected because of federal loans and money to help cover payrolls — aid that was extended in December and would get another renewal in the COVID-19 relief measure passed by the Senate over the weekend.

"Meanwhile, the rollout of multiple effective coronavirus vaccines has increased the likelihood of a meaningful rebound in air travel starting some time in 2021, lowering the likelihood that American will continue to burn cash for a prolonged period," Fitch said.

Police chief accused of using officers for private business

SADDLE BROOK, N.J | A northern New Jersey police chief faces criminal charges of alleged use of officers to perform escorts for his private funeral home business, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

The attorney general's office said Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler has been charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and corruption of public resources.

A criminal complaint alleges that from January 2019 through last August, the 59-year-old Kugler ordered officers to perform escorts using police vehicles during their regular hours, in violation of township ordinances, and didn't reimburse the town for the costs. They also allegedly provided escorts to cemeteries outside Saddle Brook.