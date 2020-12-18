Lead: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks fell Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500 a day after it and other major indexes returned to record heights.

The selling came as the wait drags on to see whether Congress can reach a deal to send more cash to struggling workers and businesses.

Despite closing lower, the S&P 500 still notched a weekly gain that more than made up its prior week's loss.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 13.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,709.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 124.32 points, or 0.4%, to 30,179.05. The Nasdaq composite gave up 9.11 points, or 0.1%, to 12,755.64. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 8.06 points, or 0.4%, to 1,969.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 45.95 points, or 1.3%. The Dow gained 132.68 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq added 377.77 points, or 3.1%. The Russell 2000 picked up 58.29 points, or 3%.

Fed finds big U.S. banks in solid shape; keeps dividend limits

WASHINGTON | The Federal Reserve said Friday that the 33 largest U.S. banks are in strong shape despite the pandemic's economic shock.

The banks have ample capital cushions girding them against unexpected losses and that will also enable them to keep lending even under the most severe straits, the central bank said.

The Fed disclosed the results from a special second round of "stress tests" that it added this year because of damage to the economy from the virus outbreak.

The tests showed that all 33 banks remain above their minimum requirements for capital — money they don't have to pay back to creditors or depositors — to protect against risk, the Fed said.

Still, the regulators decided to maintain restrictions on banks paying out dividends through March. Buybacks of company stock, however, will be permitted again, with some limits.

Volkswagen loses top EU court case in diesel scandal

BRUSSELS | The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Volkswagen breached the law by installing on its cars a so-called defeat device to cheat on emission tests and cannot argue it was merely protecting car engines.

The scandal known as "Dieselgate" erupted five years ago when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that Volkswagen had installed special software to rig U.S. emissions tests for its latest "clean diesel" vehicles.

The German car manufacturer admitted to fitting millions of cars with the device and it turned out that the use of the cheating software had not been isolated to the U.S. In Europe, it had argued that the software could be justified by the fact that it helps protect the engine over time.