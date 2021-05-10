Tech sell-off drags stocks lower, pulling market below highs

A sell-off in technology companies dragged stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, pulling the major indexes back from their recent all-time highs.

The S&P 500 index, which notched a weekly gain in eight of the last 10 weeks, fell 44.17 points to 4,188.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.94 points, or 0.1%, to 34,742.82.

The Nasdaq lost 350.38 points, or 2.5%, to 13,401.86. The index is up just under 4% so far this year, lagging well behind the S&P 500's 11.5% gain. The Russell 2000 index fell 58.93 points, or 2.6%, to 2,212.70.

Inflation has been a concern for investors since bond yields spiked earlier this year, but yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61% from 1.57% late Friday.

Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown

NEW YORK | Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold.

The numbers were released in Amazon's first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of suspected bad listings that it blocked last year was up about 67% from the year before.

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth said the number of counterfeiters attempting to sell on the site rose as scammers tried to take advantage of shoppers who were buying more online during the pandemic.

Tyson raising pay to keep up as U.S. chicken demand soars

Tyson Foods says it's raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes 20% of U.S. beef, chicken and pork, said Monday that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic.

Government stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits have made it harder to keep some workers, the company said. Health concerns and child-care issues have also been a factor.

Malaysia's 1MDB, former unit file suits to recover $23 bln

KUALA LUMPUR | Malaysia's finance ministry said Monday that sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and a former subsidiary have filed 22 lawsuits to recover assets worth over $23 billion from various institutions and individuals.

1MDB was set up by former Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2009 but it accumulated billions in debts and sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries. U.S. investigators allege that over $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and laundered by Najib's associates.

Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government's recovery efforts are now focused on "pursuing other wrongdoers" who have caused losses to 1MDB and SRC International following successful settlements with U.S. firm Goldman Sachs, Malaysia's AmBank Group and Deloitte PLT.