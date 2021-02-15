EU's anti-fraud body warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

BRUSSELS | The EU's anti-fraud office, OLAF, is urging member states to be vigilant against scammers offering to sell fake COVID-19 vaccines as the 27-nation bloc faces delays in the supply of shots.

In a statement Monday, OLAF said it was made aware of a number of reports of scammers offering to sell vaccines in a bid to defraud EU governments trying to speed up the pace of vaccination.

The EU has been criticized for a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in comparison with other parts of the world, lagging behind the pace of countries like Britain or Israel. The EU commission has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various coronavirus vaccines, but only three of them have been approved for use so far and the delivery of shots has been disturbed by production delays.

OLAF's message echoed a warning from the EU's police agency Europol, which in December highlighted the risk of organized crime scams linked to COVID-19 vaccines, including the possibility criminals will try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines or to hijack shipments of genuine shots.

The EU has bought vaccine doses collectively but member states can also decide to negotiate separate agreements outside the commission's umbrella as long as they don't compete with the advance purchase agreement negotiated by the EU's executive arm.

Hungary has criticized the pace of the EU's vaccine rollout and sought shots from countries outside the bloc's common procurement program. Hungarian health authorities last month approved the jab developed by China's state-owned company Sinopharm and also authorized use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

New restrictions by Canada sting Minnesota border businesses

DULUTH, Minn. | Canadian officials on Monday began enforcing tighter restrictions on nonessential travel across its border, which many northern Minnesota business owners view as a move in the wrong direction.

Canada has kept its border closed to nonessential visitors for nearly 11 months because of the coronavirus. New measures to require COVID-19 tests when entering the country are meant to discourage travel by Canadians to the U.S. and elsewhere.

"I would like to request all people who would consider nonessential travel: Now is not the time. Cancel your vacation plans," Canada's Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said. "Our shared priority must be to keep each other safe."

While some Minnesota border businesses have been saved by in-state residents heading north during the pandemic, the closure has taken a toll on resort owners who have been hoping for looser restrictions or some exemptions, the Star Tribune reported.

"Our Northwest Angle resorts are struggling," said Joe Henry, executive director of Lake of the Woods Tourism. "Tourists going to Canada will often stay in Baudette hotels before crossing in the morning — that isn't happening either, so we've lost that business."

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, whose border district includes a large swath of northeastern Minnesota, said he has heard from "a number of concerned constituents whose businesses and livelihoods have been suffering" since the border was shut down.

Resort on Mississippi coast set to reopen months after Zeta

BILOXI, Miss. | Repairs are nearly complete at one of the resorts that was heavily damaged when Hurricane Zeta struck the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reported that several businesses in Biloxi sustained millions of dollars in damage in the Oct. 28 storm, and homes and businesses across the coast still have blue tarps on their roofs.

At Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, "We took on a lot of water on the ground floor," along with exterior damage and leaks from the winds, said Tessy Lambert, spokeswoman for Lodging & Leisure Investments hotels, which includes Margaritaville.

Staff is being hired and crews are preparing for the March 10 reopening of the hotel, entertainment center, pool and waterslides.

She told the newspapers that the owners of Margaritaville invested in a complete redo of the property. A snack shack was added on the pool deck, along with more shade. Masks and social distancing will be required, as they were before the hurricane shutdown, Lambert said. But customers will be able to use an app at Escape Family Entertainment Center to avoid lines buying time on the games.