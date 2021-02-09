U.S. hiring plunged in December even as job openings ticked up

WASHINGTON | U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly industries slammed by the pandemic such as restaurants and hotels, as virus infections soared and governments responded with tighter restrictions.

The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department's Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The report provides more granular detail about the job market than the government's monthly employment figures.

Employers cut hiring 6.6% in December, to 5.5 million, the report said.

China blocks Clubhouse, app used for political discussion

BEIJING | Zeng Jiajun, a former tech worker, fell in love with social media app Clubhouse, a window through the ruling Communist Party's pervasive censorship, after listening to a freewheeling discussion between members of China's Uighur minority and Han majority that wound up lasting 12 hours.

Thousands of Chinese flocked to the app, which allowed unfettered discussion with people abroad about democracy, Taiwan and other sensitive topics at a time when President Xi Jinping's government is increasingly hostile to independent voices.

On Monday, that window slammed shut when Chinese users lost access to Clubhouse, adding it to thousands of websites and social media apps the ruling party blocks the public from seeing using the world's most extensive system of internet filters.

Japan automaker Honda's profit rises despite pandemic damage

TOKYO | Honda reported Tuesday its fiscal third quarter profit more than doubled to $2.7 billion despite the coronavirus pandemic as auto sales grew in Japan and the U.S.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. had reported a 116 billion yen profit for October-December a year earlier.

Honda's quarterly sales inched up less than 1% to $35 billion.

Ex-think tank CEO Peter Doran announces GOP bid for governor

ARLINGTON, Va. | Another northern Virginia executive is joining the Republican race for governor.

Peter Doran of Arlington announced Tuesday that he is seeking this year's GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Doran is former CEO of the Washington-based Center for European Policy Analysis. In his role he warned about Russian efforts to undermine Western democracies.