Victoria's Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed

A year after an agreement to sell Victoria's Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company.

L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price.

Victoria's Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year for about $525 million, but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic. At that point, Victoria's Secret was forced to close stores and sales, which had been falling as the brand fell out of favor, evaporated.

Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

SINGAPORE | Shares in Meituan, China's largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government.

Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies.

Meituan's stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

2 plead guilty in case highlighting China's online control

BEIJING | Two amateur computer coders pleaded guilty Tuesday to "stirring up trouble and picking quarrels" in a case that highlighted a growing Chinese government crackdown on online activity.

Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, created an online archive that stored articles that had been censored from the Chinese internet, and an accompanying forum that allowed people to discuss them anonymously.

In court, prosecutors zeroed in on 2049bbs, the forum accompanying the archive. They said Cai was responsible for building a website that had insulted the government, and Chen had paid for it, Chen's mother, Wei Xiuwen, told reporters outside the court.

Japan's Nissan sees smaller loss, promises sales recovery

TOKYO | Nissan reduced its losses in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.

Nissan Motor Co.'s quarterly losses totaled $743 million, a fraction of the 710 billion yen in red ink it racked up last year. Quarterly sales rose to 2.5 trillion yen from 2.3 trillion yen.

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida forecast a recovery in this fiscal year, which began April 1. All automakers have suffered because of the pandemic, although some have proved more resilient than others.