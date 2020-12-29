Cambodia's first commercial extraction of oil begins

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia | Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday that the country's long-awaited first commercial extraction of oil has finally begun.

Speaking nationwide on state television, Hun Sen said the first drop of oil was extracted on Monday by KrisEnergy, a Singapore-based oil and gas company, from a well in offshore Block A in the Gulf of Thailand, west of the coastal Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk.

The 1,158-square-mile Block A concession is estimated to hold as much as 30 million barrels of oil reserves. It was discovered in 2004, and initially held by oil giant Chevron, which sold its stake to KrisEnergy in 2014.

KrisEnergy, which was granted production rights by the government in 2017, holds a 95% share in the project, and the Cambodian government the remaining 5%.

Louisiana industrial service company buys Mississippi firm

GONZALES, La. | A Louisiana-based industrial services company has bought a Mississippi petrochemical maintenance business with international offices.

Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC of Gonzales has acquired Hydroprocessing Associates LLC for an undisclosed price, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported.

Both companies have offices in California and Texas. Hydroprocessing Associates also has offices in Washington state, Germany, Singapore and Brazil.

Hydroprocessing Associates, based in Moss Point, Mississippi, is the first acquisition since New York private equity firm Orix Capital Partners bought a majority stake in Specialty Welding and Turnarounds in January.

French designer Pierre Cardin, licensing pioneer, dies at 98

PARIS | French fashion designer Pierre Cardin possessed a wildly inventive artistic sensibility tempered by a stiff dose of business sense. He had no problem acknowledging that he earned more from a pair of stockings than from a haute-couture gown with a six-figure price tag.

Cardin, who died Tuesday at age 98, was the ultimate entrepreneurial designer. He understood the importance his exclusive haute couture shows played in stoking consumer desire and became an early pioneer of licensing. His name emblazoned hundreds of products, from accessories to home goods.

The French Academy of Fine Arts announced Cardin's death in a tweet. He had been among its illustrious members since 1992. The academy did not give a cause of death or say where the designer died.

20-year tax break approved for water park in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. | A New Jersey agency approved a 20-year tax break Tuesday for a $100 million year-round indoor water park to be built next to the former Showboat casino in Atlantic City.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved designation of the project as an entertainment retail district, which entitles it to an annual rebate of up to $2.5 million in sales tax generated by it for 20 years. There also will be tax breaks on construction materials used for the project.

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein, who owns the Showboat, said the water park will provide family entertainment in a city that revolves mainly around gambling.