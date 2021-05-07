How major U.S. stock indexes

fared Friday

Stocks are closing at record highs on Wall Street Friday as a stunningly disappointing report on the nation’s job market signaled to investors that interest rates will stay low.

The S&P 500 and The Dow Jones Industrial Average both closed at record highs.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.98 points, or 0.7%, to 4,232.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.23, or 0.7%, to 34,777.76.

The Nasdaq rose 119.39 points, or 0.9%, to 13,752.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.21 points, or less than 1.3%, to 2,271.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 902.91 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 210.44 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.18 points, or 0.2%.

German factory production, exports up in March in good sign

BERLIN | Factory production and exports increased strongly in Germany in March, according to official statistics released Friday, developments that bode well for the second quarter in Europe’s largest economy as it struggles to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Economy Ministry said industrial production rose 2.5% in March over February when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors.

The increase followed drops of 1.9% in February and 2.2% in January. ING economist Carsten Brzeski noted that on the year, industrial production was up a strong 5.1%.

China trade surges as demand recovers from pandemic

BEIJING | China’s trade with the United States and the rest of the world surged by double digits in April as consumer demand recovered, but growth appeared to be slowing.

Global exports rose 32.3% over a year ago to $263.9 billion, in line with March but down from the explosive 60.6% rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday. Imports increased 43.1% to $221.1 billion, accelerating from March’s 38.1% expansion.

U.S. consumer borrowing posts another strong showing in March

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer borrowing rose by a strong $25.8 billion in March, the second month in a row of sizable gains and a further indication that the economic recovery is picking up steam.

The March gain reported Friday by the Federal Reserve followed an even larger $26.1 billion consumer-borrowing rise in February. The two monthly increases were the biggest gains since a $26.8 billion increase in December 2019, before the pandemic hit.

The March borrowing advance reflected a $6.4 billion increase in the category that includes credit cards and a $19.4 billion rise in the category that covers auto loans and student loans.

—From AP reports