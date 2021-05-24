Survey: Business economists foresee best growth in 37 years

WASHINGTON — The nation's business economists have grown much more optimistic about the U.S. economy this year, with a majority predicting that increased vaccinations, stronger job gains and further government aid will accelerate growth to its fastest pace in nearly four decades.

A survey being released Monday by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel expects the economy to expand 6.5% this year. That would be the sharpest such increase since 1984, when the nation was also emerging from a deep recession.

The NABE's findings, based on the responses of 49 forecasters earlier this month, sketched a far brighter picture of the economy than its previous such survey, released in March, did. In that survey, the economists had collectively envisioned growth of just 4.8% this year.

The economy has been showing surprising strength and resilience in its recovery from the devastating pandemic recession, the worst since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Significant government aid is widely credited as a key factor. Last year, Congress approved $4 trillion in support measures after the recession, which had cost tens of millions of jobs. And in March, President Joe Biden pushed through $1.9 trillion in additional support this year, a package that included $1,400 payments to most individuals.

Judge digs into Apple app store policies as Epic trial ends

SAN RAMON, Calif. | The judge who will decide a case challenging Apple's stranglehold on its iPhone app store indicated on Monday she would like to promote more competition but without dismantling a commission system that reaps billions of dollars for the technology powerhouse.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers isn't likely to issue a decision until this summer. But she opened a window into her thoughts during a three-hour session with lawyers for Apple and its adversary, Epic Games, during the final day of a three-week trial in Oakland, California.

Gonzalez Rogers' line of questioning suggested she sides with much of the defense that Apple has mounted to justify the 15% to 30% commissions it collects for in-app transactions on the iPhone to help pay for the technology powering its devices.

Epic Games, the maker of the popular videogame Fortnite, has been trying to prove the fees are the price-gouging tool of a monopoly hatched within the "walled garden" Apple has built around the iPhone, the app store, its software and other devices such as the iPad and iPod.

Florida law seeks to rein in large social media companies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove "conservative ideas" from their sites, though it is not clear if it would pass constitutional muster because it might violate the First Amendment.

The new law will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. It takes effect July 1.

"Some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in American history," DeSantis said during a bill-signing ceremony at Florida International University in Miami. "One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas."

But it's questionable whether Florida will be able to enforce it. Federal law prevents internet companies from being sued for removing posts and federal law trumps state law when there is a conflict.