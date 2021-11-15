Democrats push for paid family leave ahead of critical votes
WASHINGTON | Longtime advocates of paid family and medical leave are scrambling to make sure that the long-sought Democratic priority remains in a massive social and environmental spending bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revived it. But the outcome will likely come down to the support of one man.
The one Senate Democrat who opposes including paid leave in the spending package is West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate who has used his leverage in the evenly divided chamber to whittle away some of his party's most ambitious and costly policy proposals.
The paid leave proposal would bring the United States more in line with the rest of the world's wealthiest countries, all of which offer some sort of paid time off. It would give new parents, caregivers and those recovering from major illness four weeks of leave — down from the 12 weeks Biden originally proposed. It would temporarily pay workers a portion of their wages, with the lowest-income earners earning the highest percentage of their pay.
Manchin hasn't outright opposed the proposed program. But he has made clear that he thinks it shouldn't be part of the larger bill, citing concerns about its almost $200 billion cost and worries about the long-term solvency of Social Security. The program's advocates argue that it would actually increase participants' return to work and help boost the economy.
Japan-U.S. launch talks to resolve dispute over tariffs
TOKYO | U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.
The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese officials said.
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration.
Trump ordered the extra tariffs, 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, in March 2018, asserting they would protect U.S. jobs and national security.
Washington seeks over $38 billion from opioid distributors
SEATTLE | After rejecting a half-billion-dollar settlement, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday took the state's case against the nation's three biggest drug distributors to trial, saying they must be held accountable for their role in the nation's opioid epidemic.
The Democrat delivered part of the opening statement in King County Superior Court himself, calling the case possibly the most significant public health lawsuit his agency had ever filed.
"These companies knew what would happen if they failed to meet their duties," Ferguson told Judge Michael Ramsey Scott. "We know they were aware of the harms flowing from their conduct because in private correspondence, company executives mocked individuals suffering the painful effects of opioid dependence. ... They displayed a callous disregard for the communities and people who bear the impact of their greed."
China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing
BEIJING | A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad.
The Beijing Stock Exchange joins other mainland Chinese exchanges in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. They are mostly off-limits to foreign investors, but some companies have shares traded in Hong Kong, a separate Chinese territory that is open to global capital.
