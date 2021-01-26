Washington's King 1st Black female assistant position coach

Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay's assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Rivera said King came to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.

"The sky is truly the limit for her," Rivera said. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.

"She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season."

King previously interned for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and has also been an assistant at Dartmouth College and for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

"I am very pleased to have coach King back to assist me full time in the running backs room," Jordan said. "She was extremely helpful last year in seeing the game from a different perspective, and she was a tremendous communicator in our room. I look forward to continuing to collaborate as we move forward in our program and as she moves forward in her coaching career."

Washington's playoff game against the now- Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers was the first NFL playoff game to have a female coach on each sideline. Tampa Bay had two: Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, and coach Bruce Arians called women in coaching "the wave of the future."

"This game, it's a tremendous game," Rivera said. "It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization. I think that's an important message that the league is putting out there."

Packers' Rodgers clarifies postgame remarks about his future

GREEN BAY, Wis. | All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says "I don't think there's any reason why I wouldn't be back" with the Green Bay Packers next season.

But he added that his future isn't necessarily in his control.

Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers' 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game "there's a lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included."

"Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don't think there's any reason why I wouldn't be back," Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio's "The Pat McAfee Show." "But there's not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn't do it."

While discussing his postgame comments, Rodgers said Tuesday that it "just kind of hit me in the moment" as he was thinking about some teammates whose futures were uncertain. The Packers' list of potential free agents includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among others.

Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.

"I haven't even had the conversations yet," Rodgers said. "This is Day 2. Yesterday was exit meetings. I had my meetings with my quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and you say goodbye to your teammates and you start to clear your locker out. But I'm around this week. It's not like jetting out of town and, 'Sayonara, Green Bay.'

"There's conversations to be had. I'm going to have them with the right people. But it's the same conversations we have every single year. There's no big, 'I'm going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.' We have honest conversations about where we're at every single year, whether that's with (general manager) Brian (Gutekunst), (coach) Matt (LaFleur), (CEO) Mark (Murphy). I've had these conversations for years. That's part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we're going."

Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay and has three years remaining on the four-year, $118 million extension he signed in August 2018. The two-time MVP has said on multiple occasions that the Packers' decision to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.

"Naturally there's times where you let your mind go to, 'Maybe I'm going to be a Packer for life,' or, 'I'm going to be like a Tim Duncan or a (Derek) Jeter or Kobe (Bryant) and play with one team my entire career,' " Rodgers said Tuesday. "I think naturally you dream about that. That's kind of like a dream scenario. I've talked about that for much of my career. I think when they drafted Jordan, it was more just like the reality kicking in, going, 'Hey, that's actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.'"

Snead echoes McVay's uncertainty on Goff's future with Rams

LOS ANGELES | The Los Angeles Rams are openly contemplating the possibility of a near future without quarterback Jared Goff.

General manager Les Snead on Tuesday echoed coach Sean McVay's pointed uncertainty last week about the prospects of Goff, the fifth-year starter who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick's four-year, $134 million contract starts next season, but Goff is coming off a second straight underwhelming campaign at the center of the Rams' offense, which has declined sharply overall since its Super Bowl season.

When asked whether Goff definitely will be with the Rams in 2021, Snead replied: "What I can say is Jared Goff is a Ram in this moment, and it's way too early to speculate. The future, that's a beautiful mystery."

McVay raised eyebrows last week following the Rams' playoff loss at Green Bay when he said Goff would have to compete for a starting job just like everyone else next season — a noble sentiment, but a practical improbability for a player with $110 million guaranteed in one of the NFL's biggest contracts.

McVay and Snead both emphasized they want more out of Goff, and their public uncertainty about the quarterback's future could be a motivational tactic to encourage growth from a player who appears to have stagnated a bit.

Or the Rams seriously could be foreshadowing a move on from Goff, even with the calamitous salary cap situation it could create.

"Moving on from Jared Goff, the money we've invested in him, that's not easy to overcome," Snead said when pressed on whether it was even possible to move a player with Goff's contract. "But this is a cap-based system. ... Anything can be done in a cap-based system. Every team right now that's over the cap, I bet all those teams figure it out. There's ways to do it."

Indeed, Snead has pulled off many remarkable moves against cap constraints during his bold tenure with the Rams. Los Angeles cut running back Todd Gurley and traded receiver Brandin Cooks a year ago when both had massive contracts, yet still absorbed the cap hits and fielded a roster that went 10-6 and finished second in the NFC West before beating division winner Seattle in the postseason.

Snead also praised Goff for his toughness and his overall success under McVay in the past four years, during which only Tom Brady has more than Goff's 42 victories as a starting quarterback.

"Once we're refreshed, emotions removed, we'll sit down and try to figure it out, especially on the offensive side of the ball," Snead said. "I know Sean wants to get back to being more explosive, scoring more points, not turning the ball over as much. ... There has been success there, and now the goal is to look at the model, see if there's some tweaks to be made to make sure we get back to who we were, and advance to those next two (playoff) games."

Goff has been the Rams' starting quarterback since midway through his rookie season in 2016. He has led the Rams to four straight winning seasons, three playoff berths and one NFC title during McVay's tenure.

Yet Goff clearly doesn't yet rank among the NFL's top quarterbacks by most statistical measures, or in the eyes of opponents who often build defensive game plans attempting to force Goff to beat them.

Goff frequently appeared to be a budding star in his first two seasons under McVay when the Rams ranked first (2017) and second (2018) in the NFL in points scored, but he hasn't built on that success. His 38 turnovers over the past two seasons are the second most in the NFL, and Snead pointed out the Rams' dissatisfaction with those mistakes.

Los Angeles also hasn't done much to help Goff from a personnel perspective. The Rams haven't added any significant offensive skill-position talent in that three-year stretch other than running back Cam Akers, who only contributed during an impressive second half of the just-completed season.

Goff passed for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions and six lost fumbles over 15 games last season.

"There were steps forward, steps back, steps forward again," Snead said when asked to evaluate Goff's 2020 season. "It's a hard position. You've got to learn those lessons (and) apply them in real time, which is not the easiest thing to do."

The Rams have a history of sacrificing good in a quest for great: After last season, McVay dismissed defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and turned over his defense to rookie coordinator Brandon Staley, who promptly turned an above-average defense into the best in the NFL.

"We want to get better," Snead said. "We want to continue doing things so we can advance to those next two games. We're in the business of assessing what we've done, building a model and then taking action to figure out how we can make the model better. That's quarterbacks, that's receivers, that's everyone."

Nebraska backup QB Luke McCaffrey enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and appearing in five others last season, the school's athletic department confirmed Tuesday.

The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey nearly beat out Adrian Martinez for the Cornhuskers' starting job last fall, and coach Scott Frost in November called the redshirt freshman "the future" at quarterback.

McCaffrey replaced an ineffective Martinez as the starter for the third game, a win over Penn State, but committed four turnovers in a loss to Illinois the next week. Martinez returned as starter for the final four games as the Huskers finished 3-5.

McCaffrey completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three TDs. He was on the sideline in street clothes for the final game at Rutgers.

"After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," McCaffrey tweeted. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."

Two of his teammates also entered the portal this week — backup offensive lineman Will Farniok and receiver Kade Warner, son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

The Huskers' top playmaker, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, entered the portal after the season and announced his transfer to Kentucky the same week.

The departure of McCaffrey leaves Nebraska with three scholarship quarterbacks, Martinez and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.