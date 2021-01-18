Duke falls out of AP Top 25; Gonzaga, Baylor remain 1-2

Gonzaga and Baylor maintained their grip on the top two spots in The Associated Press men's basketball poll Monday.

If third-ranked Villanova ever plays a game, perhaps it will make a run a them.

The Bulldogs again racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to the Bears, while the Wildcats remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23. They had a pair of COVID-19 pauses broken up by a single day, including one involving coach Jay Wright, effectively sidelining them for a month.

"Everyone has dealt with this," said Wright, whose team finally gets back on the court Tuesday night against Seton Hall. "It's not just the days you are out. It's getting the guys going after a pause."

The same teams made up the top 5 this week, though Iowa and Texas swapped places. Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes moved into fourth after ripping Northwestern by 23 points on the road Sunday, while the Longhorns fell back a spot after their six-game winning streak was stopped by No. 12 Texas Tech in a narrow defeat earlier in the week.

"Obviously the loss on Wednesday was devastating and really, really disappointing for our team and staff," said Texas coach Shaka Smart, whose bunch rebounded to beat Kansas State on the road Saturday. "We knew we had to turn the page. The guys were really mature with their approach on Thursday in practice and their film session Friday."

Texas doesn't play again until Saturday after its game against Iowa State was postponed.

Tennessee climbed from 10th to sixth and was followed by Michigan, which remained No. 7 after losing its first game of the season to No. 17 Minnesota. Houston climbed three spots to eighth, Kansas fell three spots to ninth and Wisconsin rounded out the top 10 after following up a lopsided loss to the Wolverines with a gritty win at Rutgers.

Creighton was No. 11, followed by the Red Raiders and Virginia, which rose five spots after its blowout win over No. 20 Clemson. West Virginia and Ohio State were next, with Virginia Tech climbing four spots to No. 16 on the heels of a win over Duke, which knocked the Blue Devils from the Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 8, 2016.

The Golden Gophers were followed by Auburn, one of this week's poll newcomers, Missouri and Clemson. The last five in were Oregon, Illinois, Connecticut, UCLA and Saint Louis.

BYE, BYE BLUE DEVILS

Duke dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the ACC after losing to the Hokies last week. Their streak of 91 consecutive weeks in the Top 25 was second only to Kansas, which extended its record to 229 weeks. Gonzaga is now No. 2 at 87 weeks.

"We're still finding out about our team," said coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose team nearly rallied from an 18-point deficit against Virginia Tech. "We had not played in an ACC game like that. ... You don't get better without experience."

ROLLING TIDE

The Crimson Tide shot from unranked to No. 18 after improving to 6-0 in the SEC with its seventh consecutive win. The streak, which includes a victory over Tennessee, has coincided with a recharged John Petty Jr. The senior guard returned from a one-game suspension to average 15.7 points over the past six games, including 23 points in a 20-point blowout of Kentucky.

"You like for guys who decide to come back for their senior year to do great things," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "Us being 6-0 and being in first place and (Petty) breaking the school record for 3s made — hopefully, he can play his way into first-round draft pick status and have a great senior year and get this program to where they envisioned it."

IN AND OUT

The Bruins were the other newcomer to this week's poll after improving to 11-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12 with consecutive wins over Washington State and Washington. Alabama and UCLA replaced Duke and Louisville, which was first among the other teams receiving votes after the Cardinals lost their first ACC game at Miami.

Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for 'serious' NCAA issues

Tennessee has fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt, two assistants and seven members of the Volunteers' recruiting and support staff for cause after an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called "serious violations of NCAA rules."

Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since at least the middle of November into allegations of recruiting violations.

"The personnel actions we are announcing today is an indication of the gravity of what we've discovered," Plowman said.

Also fired Monday were assistant football coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach.

Plowman said they were briefed Friday by attorneys from Bond, Shoeneck & King from Kansas, who were retained on Nov. 19 to assist the university's investigation. The investigation has been seen as an attempt to avoid a buyout of approximately $12.8 million for Pruitt and about $18.6 million for the entire football staff.

The chancellor said the potential NCAA issues involved Level I and II violations with a number of people and incidents. NCAA investigators became more actively involved within the past 10 days.

"It was stunning, the number of people involved, ... and the number of incidents," Plowman said. "And so, yes, that was shocking. That's partly what you see in the level of the actions that were taken today."

This means Tennessee will not be paying Pruitt a $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.

"His termination was for cause, which means no buyout," Plowman said.

Pruitt went 3-7 in an SEC-only season with each loss by double digits. Tennessee had been picked to play in the Liberty Bowl but withdrew a day later after a batch of positive COVID-19 results, including Pruitt.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer, 70, will be retiring, and Tennessee is retaining a search firm to help hire a new athletic director. Plowman said that athletic director then will hire the new coach.

"I'm not going to be the athletic director at age 80," said Fulmer. "It was always my expectation I was going to move on from athletics sooner rather than later. It only makes sense that I make that move this semester so a new coach and a new athletic director can implement their vision together."

Kevin Steele, hired last week as a defensive assistant coach, will act as the acting coach. Plowman and Fulmer planned to meet with the football team later Monday with the next signing day Feb. 3.

Pruitt ends a tenure that started after a tumultuous coaching search highlighted by Tennessee replacing John Currie as athletic director with Fulmer.

Chargers hire Rams DC Brandon Staley as head coach

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Brandon Staley won't have to move that far for his first head coaching opportunity.

Staley agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' coach on Sunday night after one season as the defensive coordinator for the crosstown Rams.

The Chargers made the decision to hire Staley after their second interview with him. The interview was held a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"It's not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "It's that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players.

"It's clear that Brandon will not be outworked. He's the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey."

The 38-year old Staley was in demand with interviews also scheduled with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles. He also had an interview with the New York Jets before they hired Robert Saleh last Thursday.

Staley, who will be formally introduced Thursday, replaces Anthony Lynn, who was fired on Jan. 4 after going 7-9 this past season. Lynn had a 33-31 mark in four seasons and led the Chargers to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2018.

The Los Angeles opening was widely considered the most attractive of the seven this offseason with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Herbert is considered the favorite for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"It's hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity," Staley said in a statement. "While this is certainly a dream come true, it's also a dream that's just beginning. There's a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room — it's the total package."

The distance between the Chargers and Rams training facilities is 83 miles, but Staley's journey to an NFL head coach has taken him from playing quarterback at the University of Dayton to 11 years as a collegiate assistant.

He has been an NFL assistant for only four years. He joined the Rams this past season after being a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears (2017) and Denver Broncos (2018-19).

His impact on the Rams was immediate as he coached a unit that led the league in points and yards allowed.

He is the third assistant under Rams coach Sean McVay to get an NFL head coaching job, joining Green Bay's Matt LaFleur and Cincinnati's Zac Taylor.

"I think any time that you have those situations arise, that's one of the most gratifying things," McVay said Sunday during his season-ending news conference. "That's also really a unique thing to see him come in and do such a great job, then immediately be a prime candidate for a lot of these openings and you realize how precious these opportunities are."

Broncos offensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who worked with Staley for three years, called him "the Sean McVay of defense" this past season to Denver reporters and said he is ready to be a head coach despite limited coordinator experience.

"I've been around for three decades coaching and every once in a while, a young, bright guy who sees the game globally comes around," Donatell said. "He sees offense, defense and special teams and he knows how they work. He is a young, bright mind that sees it all and can communicate with people."

Staley was one of six candidates to interview with Los Angeles. Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose team will play at Kansas City in the AFC championship game next Sunday, was considered the front-runner until Staley's second interview.

The Chargers also interviewed offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Jason Garrett (New York Giants) and Joe Brady (Carolina) as well as Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"It doesn't matter if you've known Brandon for five minutes or five years," president of football operations John Spanos said in a statement. "What quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with. The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people.

"His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached."

Nebraska men's basketball season on hold because of virus

LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska men's basketball team activities will remain on hold for at least another week after 12 people associated with the program, including head coach Fred Hoiberg and seven players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nebraska officials said Sunday that this week's games against Minnesota and Iowa have been postponed and the schools will try to reschedule them. Officials haven't decided whether additional games after Jan. 24 will be affected.

Hoiberg said he has been isolating himself at home since testing positive on Friday. He said he is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but his condition has improved since Saturday.

"Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it. We are very fortunate to have a great medical team around us that is here to ensure the collective health and safety of our program," Hoiberg said.