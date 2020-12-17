No. 16 Mizzou vs. Prairie View A&M game canceled due to COVID-19

Missouri men's basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the No. 16 Tigers in action after their Braggin' Rights win over No. 13 Illinois.

Missouri's game scheduled for Friday night against Prairie View A&M at Mizzou Arena has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers' program, the team announced Thursday.

The decision was made in accordance with Southeastern Conference and NCAA protocols. There are no plans to reschedule the game.

Missouri (5-0) is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Bradley. The Tigers are then slated to begin SEC play against No. 10 Tennessee on Dec. 30.

This is not the first schedule shakeup the Tigers have had to contend with this season.

Missouri's matchup against then-No. 21 Oregon originally was intended to take place at a multi-team event at Mohegan Sun, where the Tigers were also to face Boston College. Instead, the Tigers defeated the Ducks on Dec. 2 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Missouri added the game against Prairie View A&M to its schedule earlier this month, only for the contest to be subtracted 13 days later.

The undefeated Tigers nevertheless are on a hot streak, having been named by the NCAA as the most surprising college basketball team this season.

The No. 16 national ranking is Missouri's highest since 2013.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: No. 16 Mizzou vs. Prairie View A&M game canceled due to COVID-19

Iowa State has Big 12's top offensive and defensive players

IRVING, Texas | Iowa State swept the Big 12's top individual awards as determined by a vote of the league coaches, with running back Breece Hall named the offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Mike Rose the top defensive player.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell was coach of the year when the conference released its All-Big 12 selections Thursday.

The No. 8 Cyclones play five-time defending Big 12 champion and No. 12 Oklahoma in the conference championship game Saturday.

Hall is the Big 12's leading rusher with 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns. The sophomore running back has eight 100-yard games and has scored a touchdown in every game this season for Iowa State (8-2). The only other Cyclone to be the offensive player of the year was Troy Davis during the Big 12's inaugural season in 1996.

Rose averages 8.1 tackles per game, with 10 tackles for loss and a Big 12-leading four interceptions this season.

Florida postpones 3 home games while Johnson makes progress

GAINESVILLE, Fla. | Florida has postponed its next three men's basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show "truly encouraging signs of progress," athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.

The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Stricklin said. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."

Florida's next game is now Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt, the league opener for both teams.

The Gators (3-1) have now postponed or canceled six games already, including against UMass Lowell, Virginia and Oklahoma to open the season.

The latest schedule changes followed Johnson's harrowing emergency in Tallahassee. The Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and needed medical assistance. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

ESPN declined to show video of the incident. Witnesses said Johnson was standing near midcourt and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face.

He spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.

Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson's collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

The SEC mandates strict protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests.

In wake of Indians' decision, Blackhawks stay with team name

CHICAGO | The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon.

Speaking publicly for the first time since baseball's Cleveland Indians announced Monday they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz reiterated the same message the team shared this summer after lingering questions about Native American team names returned to the forefront.

"Obviously respect the decision the Cleveland Indians made to go down that path, but we continue to deepen our commitment to upholding our namesake and our brand," Wirtz said Thursday.

In July, after Washington's NFL team announced it was reviewing its name, the Blackhawks said they planned to continue with their name because it honors Black Hawk, a Native American leader from Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation. Washington ended up dropping the "Redskins" name, logo and all Native American imagery. The Indians announced their decision this week, while the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and baseball's Atlanta Braves have said they have no plans to change their name.

The Blackhawks also said this summer they are committed "to raising the bar even higher" when it comes to expanding awareness of Black Hawk and all Native American people — and Wirtz, the son of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz, made it sound as if that effort had only reinforced what the franchise felt about its name. The team announced later in July that they were banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

"The work we've been doing over the last several months in expanding and deepening conversations and partnerships within the native community, we continue to feel really positive about the types of work we can do," Danny Wirtz said, "the way in which we can be better stewards of the namesake and the history, and to use our platforms to be educators, not only for our fans, but for our internal teams and making sure that we provide that reverence and respect that we talk about."

Danny Wirtz, 43, made his remarks a day after the Blackhawks shuffled their front office. Wirtz was named chief executive officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. General manager Stan Bowman was elevated to president of hockey operations, and Jaime Faulkner was hired as president of business operations.

Faulkner was the CEO of E15, a consulting strategy and analytics company that she helped create in 2013. At E15, she worked with more than 200 clients, including some pro sports teams, to develop systems predicting fan behavior. Her husband, Colin, is the executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Chicago Cubs.

Faulkner joins a small but growing number of female executives with major sports teams. While discussing her excitement about her new role, she paid tribute to Valerie Camillo of the Philadelphia Flyers and Gillian Zucker of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, two women serving as the president of business operations with their franchises.

"I have an 18-year-old daughter who is a freshman at college who has always wanted to follow in her dad's footsteps, who is also in sports," Faulkner said. "And for me to be able to look at her and say, hey, you don't have to just aspire to be head of marketing or head of social media, which are really great jobs, but to be able to look at her and say you can run a team one day is pretty powerful."