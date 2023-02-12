Arrests made in Louisiana mass shooting that wounded 12
BATON ROUGE, La. | Police in Louisiana's capital city have arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says two 19-year-olds were arrested Friday. Nikeal Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Jy'Shaun Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge. A dozen people were injured, and most sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting might have been targeted at one person who was at the nightclub.
Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east
KYIV, Ukraine | Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country. One person was killed and another was wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, one person was wounded after three Russian S-300 missiles hit infrastructure facilities overnight, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The attacks come as Russian forces push to take over more lands in the eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, which comprises the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian officials say that Moscow is having trouble mounting a broad offensive in the area.
