How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

A late rebound in technology companies pulled the stock market out of a slump and helped give the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in three weeks.

Investors were encouraged by a government report that U.S. employers picked up the pace of hiring last month. However they were also still anxious over a recent surge in long-term interest rates in the bond market, which can slow the economy and discourage borrowing.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.47 points, or 2%, to 3,841.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 572.16 points, or 1.9%, to 31,496.30 The Nasdaq rose 196.68 points, or 1.5%, to 12,920.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.29 points, or 2.1% to 2,192.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 30.79 points, or 0.8%. The Dow rose 563.93 points, or 1.8%. The Nasdaq fell 272.20 points, or 2.1%. The Russell 2000 fell 8.84 points, or 0.4%.

China sets growth target ‘over 6%,’ tightening HK control

BEIJING | China’s No. 2 leader set a healthy economic growth target Friday and vowed to make the nation self-reliant in technology amid tension with the U.S. and Europe over trade and human rights. Another official announced plans to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the public’s role in government.

The ruling Communist Party aims for growth of “over 6%” as the world’s second-largest economy rebounds from the coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial legislature. About 3,000 delegates gathered for its annual meeting, the year’s highest-profile political event, under intense security and anti-virus controls. It has been shortened from two weeks to one because of the pandemic.

The party is shifting back to its longer-term goal of becoming a global competitor in telecoms, electric cars and other profitable technology. That is inflaming trade tension with Washington and Europe, which complain Beijing’s tactics violate its market-opening commitments and hurt foreign competitors.

Li promised progress in reining in climate-changing carbon emissions, a step toward keeping President Xi Jinping’s pledge last year to become carbon-neutral by 2060. But he avoided aggressive targets that might weigh on economic growth.

The NPC meeting focuses on domestic issues but is overshadowed by geopolitics as Xi’s government pursues more assertive trade and strategic policies and faces criticism over its treatment of Hong Kong and ethnic minorities. The ruling party has doubled down on crushing dissent as Xi tries to cement his image as a history-making leader reclaiming China’s rightful place as a global power.

AP Interview: Lawyer says Kelly innocent of Ghosn pay scheme

TOKYO | The chief lawyer for Greg Kelly, an American on trial in Japan on charges of under-reporting Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s compensation, says his client was merely trying to prevent Ghosn from going to a rival automaker.

“Greg has no motive at all to commit such a crime,” Yoichi Kitamura said Friday at his Tokyo office.

At the time, Kelly, then a Nissan executive vice president, was making good money, had a successful career and moreover, was a lawyer.

“He talks like a lawyer, and he thinks like a lawyer,” Kitamura said. “He wouldn’t do anything wrong or illegal.”

Kelly and Ghosn were arrested in late 2018 and are the only Nissan officials who were charged. Ghosn jumped bail in December 2019, and fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. He also says he is innocent.

The trial, which began in September, has shown that top officials at Nissan Motor Co., including Kelly and former Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, all knew Ghosn took a drastic pay cut after the disclosure of high executive pay became required in Japan in 2010.

Prosecutors have alleged that Kelly was involved in trying to help Ghosn hide compensation. Kitamura says Kelly was not aware of earlier planning for Ghosn’s pay that might have violated the law.

Credit card borrowing falls to lowest level in 4 years

WASHINGTON | Borrowing by Americans fell in January for the first time in five months, as the use of credit cards fell to the lowest level in four years, offsetting gains in auto loans and student loans.

The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January, the first setback since a $9 billion decline in August.

The weakness came from a $9.9 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards. It marked the fourth straight decline in that category and was the biggest drop since a $10.8 billion fall in August. It pushed credit card activity down to the lowest level since January 2017.

The category that covers auto and student loans posted an $8.6 billion increase in the first month of 2021, following an even bigger gain of $11.6 billion in December.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications about Americans’ willingness to take on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

