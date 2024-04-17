News briefs

By The Associated Press

Communications breakdown marred Maui residents, emergency management

HONOLULU | A new report shows that the head of Maui’s emergency management agency dragged his heels about returning to the island as wildfires ripped across the island last August. That came as a broader communications breakdown left authorities in the dark and residents without emergency alerts.

The report released Wednesday says communications problems were also encountered by the Hawaiian Electric Company. And officials were unable to confirm that power lines were de-energized until well after the flames had caused widespread damage.

The report is the second of two major assessments out this week about the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Dali owner

asks cargo owners to help cover salvage costs

BALTIMORE | The owner of the massive container ship Dali, which caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, has initiated a process requiring owners of the cargo on board to cover some of the salvage costs.

The ship’s owner, Singapore-based Grace Ocean Private Ltd., made what’s known in maritime law as a “general average” declaration, which allows a third-party adjuster to determine what each stakeholder should contribute, according to company spokesperson Darrell Wilson.

The requirement is often invoked after maritime accidents so that the cost of saving a vessel or its cargo is shared among interested parties, Wilson said. In this case, it pertains to costs associated with refloating the Dali, which remains stuck with sections of the fallen bridge draped across its damaged bow.

