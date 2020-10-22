Raiders place 5 more players on COVID-19 list

The Las Vegas Raiders placed four starting offensive linemen and safety Johnathan Abram on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were determined to be close contacts with a teammate who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Abram, Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all placed on the list Thursday because of high-risk contact with right tackle Trent Brown, who was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday following a positive test for the virus.

If those players remain asymptomatic they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown on Monday and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.

That gives them enough time to return to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay if they don’t test positive or develop symptoms before then. The league moved the schedule for Sunday night against the Buccaneers into the afternoon window out of an “abundance of caution” to make sure a game would be available for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” The Seattle-Arizona game was moved into the prime-time slot.

NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend

The NHL won't take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year.

The league on Thursday canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Florida. It said those moves don't change the league and players' target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season.

No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events. The league hopes to bring them back to those cities in future years.

“Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said. "We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”

Ravens trade for Vikings DE Yannick Ngakoue, upgrading pass rush

BALTIMORE — For the second straight year, the Ravens have struck a midseason deal to upgrade their defense.

The Ravens have agreed to terms on a trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the team announced Thursday. Entering this season, the former Maryland standout ranked 12th in sacks, eighth in quarterback hits and fourth in forced fumbles over the past four years.

According to ESPN, the Ravens are sending Minnesota a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick. The Vikings originally acquired Ngakoue, named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, before this season from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick.

"We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better. Yannick grew up here. He's the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals."

Bowden thanks doctors, fans after 'tough' bout with virus

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden thanked his doctors, family and fans their support and prayers through his “tough” bout with COVID-19.

“I want to thank all the many many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks,” Bowden said Wednesday in a statement released by his son, former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden. "I just went through a battle with COVID-19 and God just wasn't ready to take me home yet to be with him.

“Most of you know I'm 91 years old and the fight was tough but thanks to the help of Dr. Michael Forsthoefel, and the support of (wife) Ann and all my children, I beat it,” Bowden said in his first public statement since being released from the hospital last week.

Bowden was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy stay at a hospital and rehab facility where he was treated for an infection in his leg.