UCLA picked to win Pac-12 in preseason poll

SAN FRANCISCO | UCLA is the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 for the first time since 2011-12.

The Bruins, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll, received nine first-place votes and 251 points Thursday from a panel of 23 media members who cover the league.

No. 18 Arizona State was second with 246 points and five first-place votes. No. 22 Oregon, the defending conference regular-season champion, had seven first-place votes and 241 points.

Stanford finished fourth with one first-place vote and 209 points.

The Bruins had a shaky start in their first season under coach Mick Cronin in 2019-20, but finished strong to be in position for an NCAA Tournament berth before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. UCLA has several players back from that team, including All-Pac-12 guard Chris Smith.

UConn coach Hurley: 2-week pause threatens start of season

STORRS, Conn. | UConn coach Dan Hurley is considering delaying the start of his team’s season after a player’s positive coronavirus test last week forced the program to suspend all activities for two weeks.

Hurley said Thursday that he hopes the team will be able to get back to practice on Nov. 19 and play its first games on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27.

But contracts for those games have not been signed. Hurley said ramping up practice after two weeks off will be difficult and he won't put his team's health in jeopardy to open the season this month.

“Missing two weeks of practice takes weeks to recover from,” Hurley said. “We’re very concerned about the welfare of our guys upon returning, how hard to push them in practice, do we need to adjust our nonconference schedule based on where we are at right now.”

White Sox say they understand 'seriousness' La Russa case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case and will have more to say once it plays out in court.

“Tony deserves all the assumptions and protections granted to everyone in a court of law, especially while this is a pending matter,” the team said Thursday in a statement. “Once his case reaches resolution in the courts, we will have more to say. The White Sox understand the seriousness of these charges.”

La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with St. Louis, blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Reyna follows dad, mom, among 6 debuts as US ties Wales 0-0

Gio Reyna followed his father and mother onto U.S. national soccer teams, showing an insightful passing ability similar to his dad’s, and the Americans tied Wales 0-0 in an exhibition at Swansea on Thursday night.

The match ended a 10-month layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reyna, who has gotten regular playing time at Borussia Dortmund, debuted a day before his 18th birthday and his distribution keyed the U.S. attack, much the way former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna did for many of his 112 appearances from 1994 to 2006.

Gio’s mother, the former Danielle Egan, played six matches for the American women in 1993 and married Claudio in 1997.

Reyna, who played 78 minutes, was among six players who made debuts, joined in the starting lineup by Yunus Musah, a midfielder with Valencia who turns 18 on Nov. 19; and 19-year-old midfielder Konrad de la Fuente, who waits his first Barcelona senior team appearance.