Newly acquired DE Griffen can't join Lions until next week

ALLEN PARK, Mich. | Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says newly acquired defensive end Everson Griffen will not be available to practice or play until next week due to NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

The Lions acquired Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2021 draft pick on Tuesday night. NFL protocols require players who join a new team to begin testing for six days before they can enter the franchise's facilities.

Detroit (3-3) will be without Griffen when it hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.

Griffen can join the team on Monday, following a series of negative tests for the coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2 1/2 this season as a reserve in seven games with the Cowboys.

No. 9 Wisconsin cancels Nebraska game; Chryst tests positive

No. 9 Wisconsin has canceled its game at Nebraska on Saturday and paused all team activities for at least seven days after a dozen people within the program including coach Paul Chryst tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said Wednesday that athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. The game with Nebraska won’t be rescheduled.

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.”

Wisconsin said six players and six staff members had tested positive over the last five days. Additional test results were pending.

Seahawks land Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati

RENTON, Wash. | Carlos Dunlap made it clear he wanted out of Cincinnati and got his wish.

The Seattle Seahawks hope by getting Dunlap out of Cincinnati, they've landed an answer to help solve their underperforming defense.

In dire need of defensive help, the Seahawks acquired Dunlap from the Bengals on Wednesday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.

Dunlap was thoroughly unhappy with his situation in Cincinnati, to the point of briefly putting his house for sale on social media last weekend. The Bengals found a willing buyer in Seattle. The Seahawks have been in desperate need to solve their pass rush issues that have been a key part of a defense that ranks last in the league in yards allowed and passing yards allowed through the first six games of the season.

Dunlap, 31, has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks last year for Cincinnati.

MLB owners to vote Friday to approve Mets sale

ARLINGTON, Texas | Major League Baseball owners will vote Friday to approve the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because details of the ongoing process had not been announced.

The proposed purchase of 95% of the Mets by an entity of Cohen was already approved by MLB’s ownership committee. Cohen needs 23 of the 30 clubs to sign off for the deal to be completed. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team.