Heisman Trophy to be awarded Jan. 5; Finalists on Dec. 24

The Heisman Trophy will be presented Jan. 5, but without the usual ceremony held in New York City, and the finalists will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

The reworked Heisman schedule was revealed Saturday on ESPN. The deadline for Heisman voters to submit their ballots is now Dec. 21, two days after the conference championship games are scheduled to be played.

Before college football schedules were revised because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Heisman was set to be handed out Dec. 12. Now it will be awarded during the 10 days between the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1 and the championship game on Jan. 11.

The Tuesday night presentation ceremony on ESPN will originate from the network's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The finalists will appear via satellite.

ESPN also announced it has agreed to a new multiyear deal to continue as the broadcast home of the Heisman. This will be the 27th year ESPN has broadcast the Heisman presentation.

Lakers on verge of acquiring Dennis Schröder

The NBA offseason, such as it was, is over. A wild few days of decisions and player movement await.

Teams may begin making trades Monday, according to a memo sent to teams and obtained early Sunday by The Associated Press. And the first deal known to be tentatively agreed upon would send guard Dennis Schröder from Oklahoma City to the champion Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in Wednesday’s draft, a person with knowledge of that agreement told the AP.

That trade is likely to be finalized after the draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the swap cannot be formally announced until it is completed and has league approval. ESPN first reported the details of the trade.

The “temporary transaction moratorium” across the league ends Monday at noon Eastern, the league told teams. Also officially due Monday: All-NBA forward Anthony Davis’ decision on his $28.7 million option year with the Lakers, one that he will formally decline in favor of signing a long-term and huge money contract with that club.

Nicolas Batum’s $27.1 million option decision with Charlotte is also due Monday. Most other player and team options around the league are due Thursday. Free agent talks can formally begin Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern, and signings may begin Sunday, Nov. 22.

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

FULLERTON, Calif. | Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and '88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.