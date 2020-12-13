Report: Olson contending, coping with father-in-law's death

HOUSTON | Amy Olson, in the final group of the U.S. Women’s Open as she goes for her first victory, now is coping with heartache over the sudden death of her father-in-law in North Dakota, Golfweek reported Sunday night.

The LPGA Tour confirmed to Golfweek on Olson’s behalf that Lee Olson died Sunday night.

Olson’s husband, Grant, is the linebackers coach at North Dakota State. He had flown into Houston this weekend to watch his wife try to win at Champions Golf Club. She went into the final round one shot behind Hinako Shibuno. The round was suspended by rain about 25 minutes before Olson was to tee off, and it will resume Monday morning.

Illinois fires coach Lovie Smith after 5 seasons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. | Illinois fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday with a game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.

Smith became Illinois' first Black head football coach when he was hired by athletic director Josh Whitman in March 2016. The longtime NFL coach went 17-39 in five seasons at the school.

Smith’s original deal was for six years and $21 million, but he received a two-year extension through 2023 after Illinois went 4-8 in his third season.

“When we brought Lovie on board, we had a lot of needs; we needed a steady hand, an experienced voice, someone who would bring credibility to the program," Whitman said during a Zoom press conference.

“At the end of the day, we weren’t able to win enough games or quite get over the hump despite the best efforts.”

Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons

Auburn fired football coach Gus Malzahn, ending an eight-year run that began with a trip to the national championship game.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the firing Sunday, a day after the Tigers finished the regular season with a 24-10 victory over Mississippi State. Auburn is 6-4 in a pandemic-shortened season of all Southeastern Conference opponents, losing by double digits to highly ranked teams Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Tigers also were upset by a struggling South Carolina, which wound up firing coach Will Muschamp during the season.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Greene said in a statement. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”